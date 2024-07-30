The San Antonio Spurs have officially signed the 48th overall pick of the NBA Draft, Harrison Ingram. In what's become a common move for the organization regarding second round picks, they announced they've come to terms on a Two-Way contract with the North Carolina alum.

Like with Sidy Cissoko last year, Joe Wieskamp in 2021 and Quinndary Weatherspoon in 2019, the Spurs are going the Two-Way deal route with Ingram. Throughout the summer, San Antonio has added veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, taken Stephon Castle fourth overall in the last month's draft, and re-signed Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey and David Duke Jr. Add those transactions to their entire returning core centered around generational talent Victor Wembanyama already being under contract, and that doesn't leave many spots on the big club.

With the move, the Spurs have reached the maximum three Two-Way slots they're allowed per league rules. The organization had already signed guards Jamaree Bouyea and the aforementioned Duke Jr. to such deals.

Harrison Ingram's statistics

The Two-Way contract means that Harrison Ingram will spend most of his rookie season with the G League affiliate Austin Spurs. It won't be his first taste of action in the Silver and Black. Ingram most recently helped San Antonio to a 4-1 record in the NBA 2K25 Summer League where he averaged 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 28.6 minutes per contest.

In the Sacramento California Classic, which came before the Las Vegas competition, he averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three games for the Summer Spurs, who played the majority of their contests throughout July without top pick Castle.

A 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Ingram began his college career at Stanford, where he played from 2021 to 2023 before transferring to the University of North Carolina prior to the start of last season. In one year at UNC, he appeared in 37 games (36 starts), averaging a career-high 12.2 points to go with 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.8 minutes as a junior.

He earned an Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honor on February 3 and was named Third-Team All-ACC for the season. At Stanford, he played in 65 total games, starting 62 starts, and averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 29.5 minutes per night on his way to 2021-22 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a spot on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Ingram won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup. He's listed as both a power forward and a small forward, indicating the position-less nature of today's game.