Novak Djokovic takes on Rafael Nadal in the 2024 Olympics tennis men's singles tournament. Our 2024 Olympics tennis odds series has our Djokovic Nadal prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Djokovic Nadal.

Where do we possibly begin? This is a second-round match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and yet it has a larger-than-life feel. It might be the greatest second-round tennis match — purely in terms of the backdrop and the emotional tenor of the match, regardless of outcome — in tennis history. Think about it: This second-round tennis match contains two men who have won a combined 46 major championships. Both men have won the career Grand Slam twice, meaning that they have won at least twice at all four major tournaments. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have met in the finals of all four major tournaments. They first met in a major final at the 2010 U.S. Open. Ten years later, they met in the 2020 French Open final. They have met in a major tournament as recently as the 2022 French Open. They have been playing each other in major tennis tournaments for 16 years. Their first meeting in a major tournament was at the 2006 French Open. That was 18 years ago.

Now, at Stade Roland Garros and that same piece of real estate on Court Philippe Chatrier, they meet one more time, and it is probably for the last time. Nadal might retire soon, possibly this year, maybe next spring when the clay-court season returns. As though a Nadal-Djokovic meeting at Roland Garros isn't historic enough, it carries the weight of Nadal's impending exit from the sport he has loved so much for the past two decades.

The head-to-head is as close as it can be without being tied: Djokovic has 30 wins, Nadal 29. Nadal won 14 of the first 18 meetings when he was entering his prime and Djokovic was just getting started in his career. Djokovic has largely dominated since then, but Nadal has still won some really big encounters between the two, particularly the 2012 and 2014 French Open finals plus the 2013 U.S. Open final. More recently, Nadal — the owner of an incredible 14 French Open titles — was still able to fend off Djokovic in the 2020 French Open final and the 2022 quarterfinals. Nadal is 38 years old and Djokovic 37, but Djokovic is poised to remain on tour several more years while Nadal's body seems to have given everything it can give. We're all wondering if Nadal has one more really special match before he rides into the sunset. What a scene it will be in Paris at the Olympics.

Here are the Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal 2024 Olympics Tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Tennis Odds: Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal Odds

Game spread

Djokovic -5.5 games: +106

Nadal +5.5 games: -138

Money line

Djokovic: -900

Nadal: +490

To win first set

Djokovic: -490

Nadal: +320

Djokovic to win in straight (two) sets: -230

Djokovic to win in three sets: +310

Nadal to win in two sets: +1000

Nadal to win in three sets: +950

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 8:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. PT — could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

*Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

Nadal played a late doubles match on Saturday, then a three-set singles match on Sunday. Djokovic played a very short and easy singles match on Saturday and got Sunday off. He's going to be so much fresher than Rafa. He is in position to dominate this match.

Why Rafael Nadal Could Cover The Spread

Rafael Nadal is the ultimate fighter. No matter how tired, no matter how achy or beaten down, Rafa always gives it his all. He might lose, but he'll go down swinging and will make Djokovic earn this.

Final Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal Prediction & Pick

This is a match where Nadal playing a three-set match on Sunday and Djokovic having an easy match on Saturday might show up. Nadal's body might not have anything left. Our official recommendation, though, is to pass on this one and simply enjoy the moment.

Final Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal Prediction & Pick: Djokovic -5.5 games