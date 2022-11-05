Carlos Alcaraz receives unfortunate injury update amid Paris Masters

Young tennis star Carlos Alcaraz suffered a serious core injury in the Paris Masters, and his brilliant season on the ATP Tour has come to a sudden end.

Carlos Alcaraz's season is now over: 57 wins, 13 losses (just three straight set losses)

5 titles – 1 Slam, 2 M1000, 2 ATP 500

7 finals

Up from #32 to a very likely year-end #1

Turned 19yo in may

Youngest ever world number one What a year. pic.twitter.com/eWnSApbqik — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 5, 2022

Alcaraz was in the middle of a second set tie breaker against Holger Rune Friday when he felt the pain of an abdominal muscle tear and had to pull out of the match.

“Unfortunately, I won’t make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals,” Alcaraz said. “It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me. All I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery.”

The subsequent medical examination confirmed that injury, meaning that Alcaraz will not be able to compete in the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals.

The 19-year-old has had a remarkable season that has included winning the U.S. Open title in September. Alacaraz concludes the 2022 season with a dynamic 57-13 record, one that indicates both his dominance and potential for greatness in the future.

Alcaraz will point towards the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam title of the 2023 season. That tournament is scheduled to get underway January 16. The Australian Open tournament is played on a hard court surface, similar to the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz will be replaced by American Taylor Fritz in the ATP Finals.

In addition to his U.S. Open victory, Carlos Alcaraz also won Masters championships in Miami and Madrid. He became the youngest player to earn the No. 1 overall ranking when he climbed to the top in September.