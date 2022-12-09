By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

Carlos Correa is one of the most enticing free agents on paper. He’s just 28-years old and features a unique blend of power and defense from the shortstop position. In all reality, Correa is the kind of player capable of leading a team to the World Series. But Correa’s MLB free agency market has been difficult to gauge as of late.

Last year, a number of free agents had difficulty finding quality deals due to the MLB lockout. Carlos Correa was one of the final stars to ink a contract last season. And his decision to sign with the Minnesota Twins caught the MLB world off-guard. However, everyone expected Correa to opt-out of the Twins contract this offseason, which is exactly what happened. But could Carlos Correa end up re-signing in Minnesota on a long-term deal?

Here are 3 reasons why Carlos Correa will return to the Twins in MLB free agency.

Dansby Swanson

Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are the best shortstops remaining in free agency as of this story’s publication. Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres while Trea Turner landed in Philadelphia with the Phillies.

Carlos Correa is a better overall player than Swanson. But Swanson is looked at as a franchise personality who doesn’t carry the same baggage that Correa does (more on that later).

The San Francisco Giants are regarded as potential suitors for both Correa and Swanson. The same can be said for the Chicago Cubs. Swanson could be the preferred choice due to the the fact that he is expected to command less money than Correa.

Carlos Correa’s Astros history is difficult to overlook

MLB teams seem to have moved past the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. In fact, even the Los Angeles Dodgers were rumored to have interest in Carlos Correa to open MLB free agency. However, a recent report stated that the Dodgers will not be pursuing Correa because they aren’t sure how the fans would react to bringing in the former Astros’ star.

Other organizations are also weary about upsetting their fan base. Additionally, there were plenty of players who called out Houston once the sign-stealing scandal news broke. Teams don’t want to alter clubhouse chemistry with a potential locker room feud.

Meanwhile, the Twins and their players have clearly moved on from Carlos Correa’s history. The shortstop enjoyed a productive 2022 campaign and his Twins teammates consider him to be a leader.

The Twins want to re-sign Correa

The Minnesota Twins want to re-sign Carlos Correa. Sources from the organization have been brutally honest on their desire to bring him back into the fold, per Jomboy Media’s Trevor Plouffe. They believe he is the centerpiece of what Minnesota is attempting to build.

And one has to wonder if other teams feel the same way in reference to Correa. Teams such as the Giants and Cubs would love to have his talent on the roster. But Minnesota values everything about him. And they want him to lead the Twins for years to come.

It would not be surprising to see Correa wait for Swanson to sign and then gauge his market. If Swanson re-signs in Atlanta with the Braves, Correa’s chances of ending up in Chicago or San Francisco will increase.

However, the Twins are the primary organization to keep tabs on in the Carlos Correa free agency sweepstakes.