By Quinn Allen · 3 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Carlos Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins last offseason after failing to secure a long-term extension. But, the contract had multiple opt-outs and he is exercising the first one this winter, which means the star shortstop is officially a free agent. While the Twins will definitely be in the mix to re-sign the Puerto Rican, there should also be many other ballclubs shooting their shot with one of the best all-around players at his position in the Majors.

In one season with Minny, Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI. He also had an impressive .983 fielding percentage, making just eight errors in 132 games. There is no question Correa is a good fit for a lot of different teams.

Here are the 3 best destinations for Carlos Correa.

3 Best Carlos Correa Destinations

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers could lose Trea Turner, who is another highly-coveted shortstop hitting the open market. Knowing LA, they will be doing everything imaginable to bring in a big name to replace him. How about Correa? We know the front office has deep enough pockets to give the veteran infielder all the money and years he wants. The only thing that raises eyebrows here is the cheating scandal from 2017. Dodgers fans aren’t exactly lovers of Correa. But, that’s probably not going to stop the Dodgers from pursuing Correa. There is a chance that Turner does stay put, but if not, expect Los Angeles to be very active in their hunt for another shortstop. Correa could be a good fit.

2. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are already preparing for Xander Bogaerts to leave in free agency after he opted out of his deal. While they do have Trevor Story to step in and play shortstop instead, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them go out and pursue another shortstop and leave Story at second base. Enter Carlos Correa. He’s the ultimate competitor and would be key to helping Boston get back into contention in the AL East after a brutal 2022. There is no question this franchise needs reinforcements this winter in order to improve. Correa is fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball and could ease the loss of Bogaerts. That’s unless the Red Sox somehow convince him to stay long-term. If they do go after Correa, Boston also has the money to do so.

1. Minnesota Twins

This is the most logical option. Carlos Correa fit in perfectly with the Twins last season. He expressed his love for the city and said his family also loves Minnesota. After all, this just comes down to business. If Minnesota truly wants to keep one of the top shortstops in the sport, they have to fork out the cash. Correa was one of the Twins’ best players in 2022, boasting the second-best average on the roster behind Luis Arraez. Correa is the type of guy Minnesota can build around and he’s already proven his worth in the Twin Cities. Alongside Byron Buxton and Arraez, Correa provides the Twins with another reliable bat in the middle of their lineup. His defense is absolutely flawless, too. After all, Minnesota only finished one game out of the AL Wild Card. A big reason they were even in the mix was because of Carlos Correa. It only makes sense for the Twins to lock him down for the long term as their shortstop of the future.