By Owen Crisafulli · 5 min read

There have been some pretty shocking developments in MLB free agency this offseason, but the latest news in the Carlos Correa free agency saga is easily the most shocking of them all. After being on the verge of signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Correa left them at the altar, and ended up going on to sign a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets instead.

If you want to talk about crazy free agency developments, this comes in at the top of the list. There was apparently some concern regarding Correa’s physical with the Giants on Tuesday, and less than 24 hours later, he has left San Fran entirely to join the Mets. Combine this with the fact that the deal came overnight while many folks were asleep, and it has only added to the chaos of the situation.

The Giants are obviously going to be stunned by this development, but for the Mets, this is just another huge free agent signing in an offseason that has been filled with them. Let’s take a closer look at Correa’s new deal with New York and hand out a final grade for the Mets latest big move this offseason.

Grading the Mets signing of Carlos Correa

What an offseason it has been for the Mets. Faced with several key free agents hitting the market, New York has simply decided to spend an inordinate amount of money to remain a playoff contender. They have instead emerged as the favorite to win the World Series in 2023, and potentially many seasons beyond.

There weren’t many other holes the Mets had to fill this offseason, but they decided to go out and add the best remaining hitter on the free agent market, who technically wasn’t even on the market. Again, Correa had all but agreed to join the Giants on an even bigger deal, but backed out at the last minute to join the Mets.

For New York, this is obviously a huge win. Carlos Correa is arguably the best shortstop in the game, and is coming off another strong season in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins (.291 BA, 22 HR, 64 RBI, .834 OPS). He’s as consistent as ever at the plate, and he is one of the best defensive shortstops in the game.

The immediate roadblock in this deal is that the Mets already have a shortstop in Francisco Lindor. That was quickly resolved when it was announced Correa was being signed to play third base for New York. In the process, that gave New York maybe the best infield in all of baseball spearheading their lineup.

Correa and Lindor on the left side of the infield is an unreal duo. Combine that with Pete Alonso, one of the best power hitters in the game, at first base, and Jeff McNeil, one of the best contact hitters in the game, at second base, and that’s immediately a strong core group that can lead the lineup.

The outfield isn’t as strong, but after missing out on Aaron Judge, the Mets managed to keep Brandon Nimmo in town to ensure the same group of him, Mark Canha, and Starling Marte, would be returning for the 2023 season. Simply put, this lineup is going to be devastating from top to bottom.

In terms of the actual deal, it’s another clear win for the Mets. We all know the deal Correa was about to get from the Giants, and this one is easily more team-friendly for New York. Correa’s annual average value on this deal with New York is actually lower than the deal he got from the Giants, and it’s also a year shorter. How can that not be considered a win?

Of course, 12 years is an extremely long deal, but looking around the market, this deal immediately looks like a steal for the Mets. Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts both have deals that will pay them more per year than Correa, and they both will be under contract until age 41 compared to Correa at 40. The value of this deal for the Mets only makes things more insane here.

Final Grade: A

I haven’t been impressed with many of the shortstop deals this offseason. Bogaerts’ deal with the San Diego Padres was a huge overpay in both money and years, and Turner’s contract with the Philadelphia Phillies also feels quite expensive now. Dansby Swanson’s deal with the Chicago Cubs is a bit more reasonable, but he’s still making virtually the same amount of money as Correa per year now.

This deal for Carlos Correa could end up being the best deal of the offseason. Not only does Correa immediately look like the final piece that will make the Mets a World Series frontrunner, but the contract itself is a bargain with all things considered. The deal isn’t going to win the Mets a title in 10 years, but it gives them a shot to win consistently over the next five or six seasons.

When the Giants signed Correa, I gave them a C+ for the deal. Yet now that he’s signing with the Mets, an A feels like the only correct grade. The contract is a win, and Correa will immediately be contributing on a championship contender. A wild change of events has made the Mets indestructible, and they didn’t even have to overpay to pull the deal off. The end result is a massive, massive win for the New York Mets.