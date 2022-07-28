3 reasons Lakers must not run it back with Carmelo Anthony in 2022 NBA free agency

Does it make sense for the Los Angeles Lakers to run it back with 38-year-old Carmelo Anthony?

The Lakers have clearly intended to get younger this summer. Their free agent signings show that they succeeded in that goal. This approach, however, may not have necessarily addressed their weaknesses last season.

One of their main problems in 2021-2022 was the lack of shooting surrounding LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. In addition, they no longer have one of their best shooters, Malik Monk, since his asking price was too high for this free agency.

Defense will also probably still be an issue. They did get some players who could play solid D, but by no means are any of the new additions marquee stoppers.

That brings us to the conundrum that is Carmelo Anthony.

Report: Lakers have had “productive talks” on bringing Carmelo Anthony back. A couple of other teams are also in the mix, via @massey_evan. pic.twitter.com/EbA6pebVlX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 21, 2022

Remember that Anthony agreed to join the Lakers so he could have a shot at finally playing alongside good buddy LeBron James. The 19-year veteran played erratically, but he actually became a fan favorite last season.

Despite that, he may not fit into what the Lakers are building for next season. Keep in mind that the team’s front office has demonstrated its commitment to fielding a younger, more athletic, and more spirited group.

Melo just isn’t part of that demographic anymore, and his skill-set cannot compensate for that.

*Watch NBA Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3 reasons Lakers must not run it back with Carmelo Anthony

3. Age

Carmelo Anthony had a strong first half of the season before a disappointing second half. Overall, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Those are respectable numbers, but they obviously did not move the needle enough for the Lakers to even make the Play-in tournament.

For next season, if the Lakers need a player with the same type of role as Anthony, they might be better off bringing in a younger player. After all, we all saw the detrimental effect that the combined age of the roster had on the team’s performance last year.

Objectively speaking, Anthony’s age was a huge factor in the decline of his production. Additionally, the fact that he played somewhat more minutes per game this season (26.0) than he did in 2020–21 didn’t help (24.5). While that would seem like a minor change in practice, it’s generally not a smart idea to offer a player selected in 2003 any type of minutes boost in 2022.

Looking ahead, new head coach Darvin Ham will probably not prioritize giving Melo more minutes this coming season. That means he’ll have fewer chances to raise his numbers, and that means it will make less sense for someone his age to be on the roster.

Troy Brown Jr. taking #7 probably means Carmelo Anthony’s time with the Lakers is over. Thank you for everything Melo 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/zHe5QjH6RU — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) July 7, 2022

2. Defensive Liability

Of course, everything depends on how the roster is put together. Bring Anthony back if the team allows him to play a smaller role off the bench. That is especially true if there isn’t much of a need for him defensively.

To be clear, Anthony was never known as a lockdown defender. He was definitely not brought in because of his defensive skills. On the flip side, though, one may say that the Lakers’ failure to advance past the regular season was in some way a result of his subpar defense.

Sure, it’s entirely possible for Anthony to be hidden on defense. At this point, however, he is just not going to offer anything to justify that kind of accommodation. He isn’t going to be the team’s No. 1 three-point shooter, playmaker, or rebounder to merit any sacrifice on the defensive end of the floor.

1. Diminishing Returns on Offense

The main strength the Lakers wanted from Carmelo Anthony was his ability to hit 3-pointers. Early last season, he averaged actually 6.6 attempts per game in October and November and made 42.0 percent of them. That included a scorching 24-of-46 in the first month, which was very impressive. Most of the games in that span were at home, though. That began a pattern of Anthony doing much better at home than on the road.

It also did not help that his shooting splits sharply went south after the All-Star Break. Prior to the All-Star weekend, he hit 39.2 percent of his 3-point attempts, but just 32.7 percent of them thereafter.

Right now, the Lakers are in desperate need of much more consistent three-point shooting. Yes, Anthony shot an incredible 42.7 percent from outside the arc at home. His road performance, however, saw his percentage drop to a miserable 31.9 percent. That just won’t cut it.

In summary, Carmelo Anthony is a 38-year-old running on tired legs, with next-to-no defensive contributions, and diminishing offensive potency. It doesn’t make any sense for the Lakers to run it back with him this coming season.