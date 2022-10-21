Scott Fitterer details Panthers plans post-Christian McCaffrey trade

The Carolina Panthers’ loss is the San Francisco 49ers’ gain, as, for the low-low price of a second, third, fourth, and fifth-round pick, Christian McCaffrey, only the third player to join the thousand-thousand club, has turned in his black and blue jersey for red and gold. This move, understandably, has fans in the Bay Area incredibly excited to see what’s going to come next, as a McCaffrey-Deebo Samuel pairing has the potential to be dynamite, but for fans in Carolina, the decision to move off of the former All-Pro felt like the first move of an all-out fire sale.

… or has it? That’s right, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, the 49ers aren’t looking to simply place a “for sale” sign outside of the Bank of America Stadium. No, despite having teams the NFL over looking to steal away a player like Brian Burns, D.J. Moore, and Derrick Brown for both for now and moving forward, the Panthers aren’t looking to facilitate that effort unless the price blows them away, as he detailed to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.

“This isn’t a situation where we are trying to sell,” Fitterer said. “There’s a lot on defense to build with.”

Now granted, is there a chance McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson aren’t the only Panthers to get traded ahead of the November 1st trade deadline? Totally, plenty of teams are looking for an upgrade ahead of the extended playoff field and would likely pay up to an impressive degree for the right player. Unfortunately for those general managers, if they want someone like Brown or Burns, they will likely have to pull up the Brinks trucks to get a deal done, as the prospects of enticing a new Carolina Panthers head coach with a plug-in-play defense of future stars may prove more valuable than some future draft picks.