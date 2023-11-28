After firing Frank Reich after only 11 games, David Tepper knows what he wants out of the next coach of the Carolina Panthers

We're only about 24 hours removed from Carolina Panthers' owner David Tepper firing head coach Frank Reich only eleven games into Reich's tenure, representing one of the shortest hooks we've seen in the long, long history of the NFL. The good news for Panthers fans is that Tepper knows what he wants out of his next head coach, per a tweet from Adam Schefter of ESPN. And let me tell you, it's really the only qualification that matters.

“I would like someone to be here 20, 30 years. I’d like to have someone say the eulogy at my funeral in 30 years. OK, maybe 40 years.”

This is arguably one of the funniest things I've ever heard a sports owner has ever said or done, and I'm confident that Tepper wasn't trying to crack a joke. This is far funnier than every Magic Johnson tweet about the Washington Commanders, and those tweets stop me in my tracks every time I see one of them.

Here are four reasons why this is hilarious.