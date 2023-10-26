About two weeks ago, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay let reporters know that there was a chance he could miss his team's upcoming game versus the Arizona Cardinals due to his wife's pregnancy and the possibility of a game day birth for his son. In a piece I wrote, I joked that if the Los Angeles Rams were required to put the likely game day status of all of their coaches on the injury report, a tweet could be sent out looking like this:

Sean McVay, Full Participant, Questionable (Pending Stork Visit)

Little did I know, after Sean McVay and his wife Veronika welcomed their son into the world, the Los Angeles Rams social media team was actually going to send out a notification in a very similar spirit to the one I had previously suggested.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Delivered Jordan John McVay — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 25, 2023

I couldn't imagine a more perfect way to introduce this future coaching prodigy to the world. I give it five years before little Jordan McVay is a ballboy for the Rams. Ten years before he's diagramming plays on his own and complaining that the most recently released Madden title “doesn't offer him enough creativity and flexibility with the his team's playbook.” Thirteen years until he's a player-coach for the best youth flag football team in the country. And twenty-two years before Jordan McVay graduates from college and immediately becomes the youngest head coach in NFL history. I'm only half-kidding about all of that.

But hey, congrats to Sean McVay and his wife Veronika. And congrats to the Rams social media team for winning the day on Twitter.