Here is a new take on monster-collecting RPG. Find out Cassette Beasts details including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Cassette Beasts Release Date: April 26, 2023

Cassette Beasts is set to be released on PC through Steam and as a Day One release on PC Game Pass on April 26, 2023. Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch versions will arrive later this Spring 2023. The game is developed by Bytten Studio and published by Raw Fury.

Gameplay

Cassette Beasts lets you play as a character that uses cassettes to record the characteristics, abilities, and forms of monsters, turning yourself into different kinds of monsters to allow you to battle the monsters you find in the wild. Use empty cassette tapes to record enemies, and use them with your mystical cassette player to take on their forms. Battles play out like a traditional turn-based JRPG, using different skills and exploiting monsters’ weaknesses. It’s like Pokemon but you’re playing as Ditto. Cassette Beasts features over 100 monsters to choose from and battle with and against, and it also features a two-player co-op gameplay mechanic. The game has a demo on Steam that you can try out, but the best way to enjoy the game would be to get the full game for free through PC Game Pass.

Story

Cassette Beasts takes place in New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by strange creatures you’ve only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven’t, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you’ll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities! Will you be able to use your own nightmares to your advantage to return to your home?

