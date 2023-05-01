A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Cassette Beasts, an RPG which showcases Pokemon-like game features by Bytten Studio, is out and we are here to share with you the latest findings of the game! With Cassette Beasts’ review scores and ratings, does the game hold up or did it fall short of its expectations?

Cassette Beasts Rating and Review Scores

Cassette Beasts offer a unique game experience as it is not just about capturing or fighting beasts. The best thing about the game is that it lets your transform into a beast of your liking or those that give or offer more advantage in the game. Another great mechanic in the game is that it lets you fuse two beasts to turn into a better or more powerful one. As we have said before, it has the capture mechanics of Pokemon while utilizing the fusion of Digimon, the perfect formula from both games, into one. Here are all the Cassette Beasts Review Scores and Cassette Beasts Ratings that we have found.

God is a Geek scored Cassette Beasts a 5 out of 5.

“I have so few complaints with Cassette Beasts, the only real issues I had to seem to be very Steam Deck specific. Despite launching in a Verified state, at the time of writing the game I experienced a whole host of crashes and areas with significant frame drops. I’d like to hope these issues are Steam Deck-specific, and that the game can be patched to make the game better there down the line too. Cassette Beasts is easily the best monster collecting game I’ve ever played, with fantastic combat, wonderful monster designs, and a whole lot of exploring to experience. Other than the issues I experienced with the current version of the game on the Steam Deck, I have no complaints with Cassette Beasts whatsoever. If you’ve ever had any enjoyment playing a Pokémon game before, you owe it to yourself to grab your tape deck and try the pinnacle of this genre as soon as possible.”

Shacknews scored Cassette Beasts a 4.5 out of 5.

“With the ever-present theme of music and cassette tapes, it’s only right that Cassette Beasts has a soundtrack of excellent tunes to perfectly complement the quieter exploration moments and intense battles. Not only are the themes groovy but there are also songs with lyrics in them. It was a bit jarring at first, but the music was so good that it only further immersed me into the world. I’ll be on the lookout for a vinyl release after this game launches. Bytten Studio puts all of its creativity on display in Cassette Beasts. Not only does its sizeable roster of Monsters include some really fun and unique designs, but the thoughtful approach to combat and clever music element really set it apart from most Pokemon-likes. Although the characters weren’t as intriguing as I’d like in an RPG, just about everything else was enough to make up for it. Cassette Beasts is sure to be one of this year’s indie darlings.”

Siliconera scored Cassette Beasts a 4.5 out of 5.

“Naturally, a very important aspect of Cassette Beasts is its music. The soundtrack has some really catchy tunes, but the biggest standout has to be its vocal themes. Especially the songs that play inside the locales of Harbourtown, and during fusion in battle. Some of these songs are really evocative and longing, and their lyrics will get you pumped during the fights. Special mention goes to some of the songs in the endgame and final dungeon. Additionally, the main quests in the game are named after some very popular 80s and 90s hits, to add that extra flair of personality to the game. The art and graphics in Cassette Beasts are beautiful, and perfectly match the whimsical and at times terrifying nature of New Wirral. Without spoiling anything, the design for each boss battle is spectacular. Likewise, character portraits are beautiful and full of personality. In contrast, the game world is simple and not filled with too much detail, which helps with navigation and clarity. Because of this simplicity, the pixel art pops up and the art style benefits a lot from it.”

Noisypixel scored Cassette Beasts a 4.25 out of 5.

“This brings me to another issue I hope Bytten Studios adjusts in a future update. If you swap a partner and forget to change their equipped monster, it stays with them. This isn’t a huge deal if you remember to do it, but running to the opposite side of the map–only to find that the monster I want is attached to a new character in town instead of in my storage–made me audibly say, “Really?” Those are small concerns, though. Cassette Beasts have so much charm that any oddities are easily brushed aside and didn’t spoil my fun. A regular playthrough will take somewhere in the 15-hour range, though players looking to see all that New Wirral has to offer can add on another 20-30. The main story is long enough without overstaying its welcome, and side quests make this game one I’ll play again. Cassette Beasts were clearly made with love. It’s packed to the brim with places to explore, relationships to develop, and monsters to capture (er, record). The few issues are minor and hardly detract from the overall enjoyment. If you love monster collectors, retro RPGs, or just want to feel like a kid again, Cassette Beasts won’t disappoint you.”

Metro GameCentral scored Cassette Beasts a 4 out of 5.

“It’s when the game strays the furthest from Pokémon that it seems most interesting, especially the dungeon-like underground stations that offer a more puzzle-based challenge than normal Pokémon games. These usually end with an enemy boss called an archangel, which unlike beasts is rendered in 3D and has strange reality-warping powers that become a key plot element for the story. The archangel encounters are so good they do tend to undermine some of the less inspired normal quests. The attempts to create a version of Pokémon gym leaders offer disappointingly little challenge and while allies do have specific missions associated with them, they’re often not all that interesting and your ability to interact with other islanders seems undercooked in general. At times there is a sense that Cassette Beasts is something of a rough draft, not just in terms of the variable nature of the missions but an uneven difficulty curve for both story battles and dungeon puzzles. If the Pokémon franchise is about anything though it’s slow refinement and we can only hope that Cassette Beasts will be successful enough to ensure a sequel that sands off these rough edges. Even as it is now though this is one of the best Pokémon style games of recent years. It’s definitely the best clone and arguably superior to the last few mainline games. Plus, not only is it free on Game Pass but it’s temptingly cheap anyway, for a game that seems to understand the appeal and magic of Pokémon better than its own creators.”

Verdict: Adding working formulas are great

Getting what works in both games made Cassette Beasts a great contender as an RPG. Of course, Bytten Studio already knew about it and made sure to fuse both experiences for everyone to enjoy. In this game, everyone acts like a Ditto, transforming into whatever monster you will encounter and making sure that you are getting all your trouble’s worth for it. These monsters employ a similar strengths and weakness chart that follows usual elemental features or is even based on their kind. With the probability of getting a better monster through fusion, you are likely to get more advantages in the game. Ultimately, this makes us give the game a good 4.5 out of 5.

