Snorlax-themed stuff is currently on Niantic's Pokemon GO as they hold their Catching Some Zs event in line with the upcoming release of Pokemon Sleep featuring the lovable and cuddly Sleep Pokemon! Pokemon Sleep is announced alongside Pokemon GO Plus + which is useful for both Pokemon GO and Pokemon Sleep. Excited to hear the details? We've listed down everything you need to know about the event!

Catch Some Zs with Snorlax in Pokemon GO!

From 10:00 AM on July 15, 2023, until 8:00 PM on July 16, 2023, Pokemon GO will be holding an event called Catch Some Zs featuring Snorlax, the Sleeping Pokemon, as well as a new Alolan Pokemon, Komala, the Drowsing Pokemon. You will get to see Snorlax in the wild wearing a nightcap which is a great fit for the event. The Shiny variant of the Sleeping Pokemon may also be seen and caught if you are lucky enough. Other wild spawns of Jigglypuff, Abra, Drowsee, Mareep, Teddiursa, Slakoth, and Wooloo can also be seen at higher rates with Munna and Komala as rare spawns.

Spawn Increases during the event

As mentioned, you will get to encounter various Pokemon spawn higher rates in the wild which will help you complete your Pokedex even further! Of course, you can also considered transporting them from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME and into your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game for competitive matches in the Pokemon VGC!

Number Name Type #0039 Jigglypuff Normal, Fairy #0063 Abra Psychic #0096 Drowsee Psychic #0143 Snorlax Normal #0179 Mareep Electric #0216 Teddiursa Normal #0287 Slakoth Normal #0517 Munna Psychic #0775 Komala Normal #0831 Wooloo Normal

New Pokemon during the event

During the event, rare spawns of certain Pokemon will appear. Make sure to get that rare Pokemon while you're at it.

Number Name Type #0775 Komala Normal #0143 Snorlax (Night Cap) Normal

New Shiny Pokemon during the event

As the event introduces a new variant of the Sleeping Pokemon, you will get the chance to encounter a Shiny Snorlax with a nightcap!

Number Name Type #0143 Shiny Snorlax (Night Cap) Normal

Event-specific Raid battles

During the weekend, there are event-specific raid battles that feature very valuable Pokemon that you can try to capture. It varies from 1 Star battles to 5 Star battles which even includes one of the fire starter Pokemon from Gen 3, Shiny Mega Blaziken. Make sure not to pass up on this one!

Number Name Type Rank CP at Capture #0063 Shiny Abra Psychic ☆ Normal: 767

Boosted: 958 #0079 Shiny Slowpoke Psychic ☆ Normal: 700

Boosted: 876 #0096 Shiny Drowsee Psychic ☆ Normal: 594

Boosted: 743 #0044 Gloom Grass, Poison ☆☆☆ Normal: 960

Boosted: 1,200 #0143 Shiny Snorlax Normal ☆☆☆ Normal: 1,843

Boosted: 2,304 #0301 Delcatty Normal ☆☆☆ Normal: 854

Boosted: 1,068 #0541 Swadloon Bug, Grass ☆☆☆ Normal: 783

Boosted: 979 #0257 Shiny Blaziken Fire, Fighting Mega Normal: 1,627

Boosted: 2,034 #0894 Regieleki Electric ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 1,602

Boosted: 2,002

Special Research introduced during the event

During the weekend, there will be a special research that is introduced for the Catching Some Zs event. As of writing, the Pokemon that you will encounter is still a mystery so make sure that you maximize the use of Pokemon GO Plus + for this weekend! Adults rejoice because lengthy sleep, here we come!

Catching Some Zs 1/2 Task Task Reward Completion Special Research Completion Catch 20 Pokemon in Poke Balls using the Pokemon GO Plus + Poke Ball x25 Surprise Pokemon Encounter Catch 10 Pokemon in Great Balls or Ultra Balls using the Pokemon GO Plus + Great Ball x25 Spin 15 PokeStops using the Pokemon GO Plus + Stardust x2,000 Track sleep using Pokemon GO Plus + for 7 days Surprise Pokemon Encounter

Event Exclusive Stickers

Other than the usual in-game rewards that you can usually get during events, there will be event-exclusive stickers that are in line with the Catching Some Zs event. Make sure to turn on and utilize your Pokemon GO Plus + before sleeping to claim these special event-exclusive stickers!

Name Method to Capture Pikachu After sleeping for at least 90 minutes with the Pokemon GO Plus + Night Cap Snorlax After sleeping for at least 90 minutes with the Pokemon GO Plus + Snorlax After sleeping for at least 90 minutes with the Pokemon GO Plus + Slakoth After sleeping for at least 90 minutes with the Pokemon GO Plus + Munchlax After sleeping for at least 90 minutes with the Pokemon GO Plus + Munna After sleeping for at least 90 minutes with the Pokemon GO Plus + Komala After sleeping for at least 90 minutes with the Pokemon GO Plus +

Clothing Added during the Event

As part of the event celebration, Catching Some Zs will feature exclusive clothing that Trainers can wear like a special nightcap and onesie. It's not that expensive to purchase so make sure that you get these during the weekend!

Name Price Male Snorlax Pattern Night Cap Free Snorlax Onesie 400 Coins Female Snorlax Pattern Night Cap Free Snorlax Onesie 400 Coins

Pokemon Sleep Anticipation Getting Higher

Pokemon Sleep is the reason why we're having all these tie-ups into other Pokemon games and our anticipation and hype for the game is growing bigger and higher every day until its release date this Summer 2023. As we said, Pokemon Sleep literally lets you enjoy sleeping together with Snorlax and friends. The game is a different kind of Pokemon game that we are used to as it also uses a different art style.

It was shared that in the game, Trainers help Professor Neroil in the research of Snorlax's mysterious ability to emit Drowsy power which causes Pokemon to gather around it to get drowsy as well. Trainers assist by using the Pokemon Sleep app to track their sleep at night and the data is used to play the game when you wake up. Luckily, you wouldn't need to play at night having to wake up time and time again as all you need to do is to press a button in the game and signal the app that you are going to sleep. You will then have the option to use the Pokemon GO Plus + near your pillow, face down. The device uses its accelerometer to detect and record your sleep patterns.

Upon waking up, you will get to see different Pokemon gathered around Snorlax in different Sleep Styles which you'll log into your Sleep Style Dex. The number of different Pokemon is determined by your personal sleep style and how much Drowsy Power you earn. Drowsy Power is calculated by adding Snorlax's strength to your personal Sleep Score (which is based on the number of hours that you have slept). 8.5 hours earn the maximum of 100 points for adults, while kids earn 100 points by sleeping 11 hours.

There are also several things that you can complete throughout the day while you're awake. You can opt to give Poke Biscuits to the new Pokemon you have encountered and registered in the Sleep Style Dex as they assist you and your team to raise Snorlax.

As interesting as the game is, we definitely would like to get a good first-hand experience on how the game works and if people without the Pokemon GO Plus + will still be able to maximize the game just like Pokemon GO. We still wonder which Pokemon will appear in the game because as far as we know there are the likes of Snorlax, Pikachu, Squirtle, Slowbro, Ratata, Totodile, and Caterpie but will our other favorite Pokemon come out and help with raising Snorlax and the research? Pokemon Sleep is again, slated to be released by the end of Summer 2023. The game may look like it's geared towards children based on the art style but we can't help discount the fact that it's made for older adults since it involves the most leisurely adult thing that can be done – And that is to sleep. No matter the age (or the number of sleep hours), this game is set to introduce new Pokemon mechanics to all the Trainers and Pokemon fans out there. Will you be sleeping in all day? Or will you be trying to stack the hours and get the best Sleep Consistency record among your peers?

For more on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure that you check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming! We've got the latest scoop in Pokemon news like this Catching Some Zs event in Pokemon GO as well as the highly-anticipated Pokemon game, Pokemon Sleep.

Best of luck, Trainers!