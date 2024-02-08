The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Brooklyn Nets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cavaliers are coming off a game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. This season, the Cavaliers have faced the Nets twice already. They are 2-0 in those games. Donovan Mitchell has scored 72 total points in the two games against the Nets this season. He has also grabbed 17 rebounds to go with 12 assists. As a team, the Cavaliers are scoring 112.5 points per game against the Nets.

The Nets are 20-30 this season, and they have lost two of their last three games. They are coming off a loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Against the Cavaliers this season, Cam Thomas is averaging 31.0 points per game. Mikal Bridges is next with 23.0 points per game while Nic Claxton is grabbing 9.0 rebounds. The Nets have scored 107.5 points per game against the Cavaliers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Nets Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Brooklyn Nets: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are playing very good basketball right now, and they should be able to keep that going in this game. Cleveland allows the third-lowest points per game in the NBA this season. They play really well on the defensive end of the court, and that is a big reason for their success. If Cleveland can continue playing solid defense, they will win this game.

The Nets are bottom-half of the NBA in scoring this season. When the Cavaliers allow less than 115 points this season, they are 26-4. It would not be a shock to see the Cavaliers allow less than that in this game. If the Cavaliers can do just that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brooklyn needs to pick up the scoring if they want to beat the Cavaliers. It is not going to be easy, but the Nets need to find a way to score. Brooklyn has gotten 15 of their 20 wins when they score at least 110 points this season. The Nets should be able to put up 110 points in this game, as they have 29 times this season. As long as Brooklyn can put up enough points, they will cover the spread.

The Nets need to play good defense in this game. They have allowed less than 115 points in both games against the Cavaliers this season. When the Nets allow less than 115 points against teams not named the Cavaliers, they are 16-8. If the Nets can continue to hold the Cavaliers below that point total, they will cover this spread.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are favored in this game for a reason. They are playing well right now, and that should continue in this game. I like the Cavaliers to win this game, so I am going to bet on their spread. The under also has a great chance to hit in this game. I will also take the under for that reason.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -6 (-110), Under 225 (-110)