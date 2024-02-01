It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Cavaliers have won ten of their last 11 games, with the only blemish coming against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs traveled to Milwaukee to play a rare two games in three nights against the same team and bounced back with a 12-point win after dropping the first game. They proceeded to go home and beat one of the hottest teams in the league, the Los Angeles Clippers. These were two big wins for the Cavs after winning eight straight before that as favorites. The team proved that their run wasn't just because of a weak schedule, but they could also run with the big dogs.

The Grizzlies had a mini-resurgence when Ja Morant returned from suspension but has faltered since his season-ending injury. The team has a laundry list of injuries, as Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart join Morant and Steven Adams on the injury report until at least late February.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Grizzlies Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -265

Memphis Grizzlies: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are riding high, winning ten of their last 11 games and covering the spread in nine. They have a date with the Pistons that could end that run on Wednesday night, but at the time of this writing, upcoming matchups with the Pistons, Grizzlies, and Spurs give the Cavs a perfect opportunity to extend the streak.

The Cavaliers' defense has been firing on all cylinders over their last five games, ranking third in the NBA by allowing just 105.6 points per game. They are top-ten in nearly every statistical category, while the Grizzlies offense has struggled. The Grizzlies are 30th in the league with 104.8 points per game over their past five and are just 43.9% from the floor. They are attempting nearly 39.1 threes per game, with only 34.5% dropping.

The Cavaliers' offense has improved on their overall numbers this season over their last five games. They are 49.3% from the floor, making the fourth-most three-pointers and scoring 117.6 points per game.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies defense has finally learned they must play better to win games. The team isn't getting any support from their offense, so defense is the way to go. Their defense has been good all season, but over the last five games, they have put an extra emphasis on stopping opposing teams. They rank second in scoring defense, allowing just 104.2 points per game. They allow opponents to shoot just 46.4% from the floor, which includes 31.7% from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers lean on three-point shooting to win games, and the defensive play of the Grizzlies may deter them.

Final Cavaliers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are 4-6 over their last ten games, a far cry from the Cavaliers' run. However, they use defense to keep games close and give themselves a chance every night. Over their recent five-game run of elite defense, they are just 3-2 but have covered all five games. The Cavaliers are in the middle of a tiring portion of their schedule, and this Grizzlies game will be the second night of a back-to-back where they have to travel from Cleveland. The Grizzlies may not win this game outright, but they have what it takes to cover the spread against a tired Cavs squad.

Final Cavaliers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +7 (-110)