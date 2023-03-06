Enjoy the reimagining of a 1980s classic. Here are all the details you need to learn about Caverns of Mars Recharged, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Caverns of Mars Recharged Release Date: March 9, 2023

Caverns of Mars: Recharged comes out on March 9, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Caverns of Mars: Recharged gameplay

Caverns of Mars: Recharged is, like the original game, a vertical-scrolling shooter game. Players take control of a ship that needs to traverse through caves and tunnels leading to the plant’s center. To do so, they must avoid the various obstacles blocking their way. This includes enemies trying to shoot the player down, as well as the natural rock formations (and occasional artificial debris) of the planet. The player can either dodge these obstacles or destroy them using the ship’s guns.

There is, however, a problem. The player’s ship has a limited amount of fuel, which is depleted with every shot. As such, the player must be mindful of their fuel consumption. Thankfully, there are fuel tanks that the player can shoot to get more fuel. However, the player must still take care not to run out before reaching the bottom.

The game has both an Arcade mode, as well as a Challenge mode. In Arcade mode, the player must traverse three depths of Mars. They must reach the bottom of each depth and destroy the reactor there. While doing so, the player accumulates various upgrades, which make each run unique. This is very similar to a roguelike game. In Challenge mode, on the other hand, the player has 30 missions that ramp in difficulty, each with its own challenges centered around navigation, combat, and more.

This version of the game also implements local co-op, in which one player controls the ship, while the other player controls the weapons.

Caverns of Mars: Recharged story

Various reactors have been built in the caverns of Mars by your enemies. It is your job to get on your ship, traverse through the caverns, and destroy the reactors before it’s too late.

