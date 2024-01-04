Will the Cavs be buyers or sellers at the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 18-15 to start the season, which has them in 6th place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs had high expectations after finishing 3rd in the East last season, and as the NBA trade deadline approaches they will have to make interesting some decisions.

The Cavs have been inconsistent thus far. Injuries have played a factor as All-Star guard Darius Garland and All-Defensive big Evan Mobley are going to miss significant time. The absence of Garland and Mobley will be tough for Cleveland. Garland is a great playmaker and shooter, while Mobley provides rebounding and elite-level defense.

During this stretch, star guard Donovan Mitchell has emerged in trade rumors.

Mitchell is the best player on the team, averaging 27.9 points per game, along with 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.9 steals. He is shooting 46 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three. The 27-year-old is a talented player and will be a name to watch at the NBA trade deadline.

With that said, here are our Cavs' early 2024 NBA trade deadline predictions.

Donovan Mitchell is not traded

While Donovan Mitchell is in trade rumors, the Cavs should hold onto him. Mitchell is under contract for this season and next, so Cleveland has time to decide if he will be a part of their long-term future. While there are teams who will express interest in Mitchell, it makes more sense for them to keep him.

The Cavs are a team trying to compete, and since Mitchell isn't on an expiring contract, trading him wouldn't make sense. He can help them win now and compete in the Eastern Conference. In the offseason, Cleveland would have much more flexibility in exploring a Mitchell trade. Forcing a deal at the deadline would not make sense for the short-term or long-term of the Cavs franchise.

Cavs add depth via a trade for Tyus Jones

If Mitchell remains with Cleveland at the deadline, they should look to add depth. The Cavs could jump among the East's top contenders with added depth to the rotation. They have three All-Stars: Mitchell, Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Mobley, who is an All-Defensive big. Around this core, the Cavs have some solid role players, such as Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, and Caris LeVert. Dean Wade, Georges Niang, Craig Porter, Tristan Thompson, and Sam Merrill have all shown flashes during the season that they can contribute.

However, they team will need to add depth to elevate to being a contender in the East. Cleveland must look at teams selling at the NBA trade deadline and acquire role players from them.

One name that could fit is Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones. Jones is expected to be available at the deadline and is having a great season.

The 27-year-old would be a perfect lead guard off the bench for Cleveland as a playmaker, scorer, and shooter. Jones is averaging 12.6 points, three rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. He is shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three. He could run the Cavs' offense with the bench unit when Garland and Mitchell are off the floor.

Depth is the answer for Cleveland at this year's deadline, and Tyus Jones should be at the top of their target list, as he would be a huge upgrade for their lead guard off the bench.

The Cavs have some big decisions to make at this year's deadline. While the media may be pushing for a Mitchell trade, it makes sense to hold onto him and make a decision for the long term in the offseason.