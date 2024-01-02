As of right now, Cavs fans don't have to worry about a Donovan Mitchell trade.

The New York Knicks acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors was the first of likely several dominoes to fall leading up to the annual NBA trade deadline. Teams like the Raptors are expected to be sellers at the deadline, while possible contenders like the Boston Celtics expect to be buyers. Meanwhile, teams in limbo, like the Cleveland Cavaliers, are stuck between a rock and a hard place, unsure whether they should make a move or stand pat.

Injuries and inconsistency have put the Cavs in this spot, stuck in the mix for the NBA Play-In Tournament with the outside noise surrounding them getting louder. Of course, the loudest of all is whether or not what will happen with Cleveland star guard Donovan Mitchell. It has been a storyline since when Mitchell was expected to join the New York Knicks but landed with the Cavs in a trade with a Utah Jazz instead.

As Cleveland continues struggling through a topsy-turvy season, there is speculation on whether Mitchell wants to stick around. Sure, it isn't the first time Cavs fans went through a rodeo with a superstar's future in doubt. Two separate Cleveland stints with LeBron James would harden anyone's will.

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell in no rush to ask out

Thankfully, there might not be any reason for Cavs fans to worry. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, all is calm on the Donovan Mitchell front in Cleveland. More importantly, it's becoming abundantly clear that the Cavs have no intention of trading their superstar guard leading up to Feb. 8.

“The rumors surrounding Mitchell have been blown out of proportion in recent weeks. Mitchell remains happy in Cleveland, league sources told ClutchPoints, and has given the Cavs no reason to believe that he is wanting to leave anytime soon. With this said, the idea of winning at the highest level possible remains the All-Star's goal.

“It is worth noting that the Cavs are not interested in discussing trades pertaining to Mitchell, sources said, and there is nothing suggesting that the organization will have a change of heart leading up to the trade deadline.”

Granted, Cleveland hasn't been winning much lately. The Cavs are only 5-5 in their last 10 games and are currently on a two-game slide. But once Darius Garland and Evan Mobley return to the court early into 2024, things should start to turn around for Cleveland sooner rather than later. Winning fixes all things and will make the outside noise surrounding Donovan Mitchell's future become nothing more than a whisper.