While Darius Garland remains out with his injury, the Cavs are adding a pair of players for their upcoming Wizards clash.

After securing the most points scored (140) and the largest margin of victory (+39) on the season against the Washington Wizards in the last game, the Cleveland Cavaliers are running it back. Leading into their second game in three nights against the Wizards, the Cavs will be without Darius Garland (jaw), Ty Jerome (ankle) and Evan Mobley (knee). Ricky Rubio (not with the team) is also listed as out, but Cleveland is finalizing a buyout of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will have Emoni Bates (G League assignment) and Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) against the Wizards.

Garland initially suffered a fracture to his jaw after colliding with Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, requiring surgery. While Garland has been out since December 15 and there haven't been any updates recently, things are creeping closer to the initial four-week recovery window, which could have him on track to play against the Chicago Bulls when the team returns from Paris.

Mobley, meanwhile, had surgery on December 12 to remove a loose body (either bone, cartilage or tissue) from his left knee. Like Garland, there haven't been any updates on Mobley's status since going under the knife. But Mobley was recently spotted able to walk with the assistance of crutches soon after he had the procedure after Cleveland's home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

If Mobley is healthy enough and in shape to play, he could return on January 24 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Based on the listed recovery window, the latest could be on February 14 against the Bulls.

Finally, Jerome has suffered setbacks after a high ankle sprain in Cleveland's home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to sources, Jerome has been dealing with setbacks in his recovery. While the Cavs are trying to do everything they can to help Jerome get back onto the floor, if he can't play, Cleveland will look to move him in a trade to add a player who is healthy and available.

Cavs step up

Even without Garland, Mobley or Jerome, the Cavs showed they're more than fine without them against the hapless and hopeless Wizards. When Cleveland blew their lead wide open against Washington, they didn't have enough depth available to call off the dogs sooner. So, with Bates and the elder Mobley available, the Cavs can get valuable on-court opportunities for their two two-way players in the inevitable blowout against the Wizards.

But, until that blowout does happen, Cleveland will have to tread lightly to avoid falling into Washington's trap. But, with Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, Caris LeVert and others already available, Cleveland should have more than enough firepower to dispel Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards, kicking off a new win streak and adding another win to their 12-2 record over teams that are below .500.