Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The biggest names in the 2023 NBA Draft include Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. Dozens of other prospects are looking to be selected and showcase their talents at the highest level. Emoni Bates may be one of the most notable names but there is a non-zero chance that he doesn’t get drafted at all.

Bates’ draft stock may not be great but he is still super confident in himself, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. He said that he can be one of the best basketball players ever for one key reason.

“In my opinion, I definitely feel like I can be one of the best players to ever play this game because I know how hard I work,” Emoni Bates said, via HoopsHype. “I’ve been playing against people that are going into this draft my whole life. For me, this is about getting better and stronger. When I get stronger, it’s going to be fun.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Seen as a teenager as one of the best prospects in basketball, Bates is now near the bottom of just about every draft board. After transferring out of Memphis and putting up solid numbers at Eastern Michigan, the 19-year-old forward is no longer seen one of the most prominent young hoopers. However, he still has a whole career ahead of him to tap into his potential and become a good NBA player.

Emoni Bates possesses impressive shooting and handles for someone who is 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. He weighed in at just 179 pounds at the 2023 combine. Adding more muscle to his impressive frame is a must if he wants to have a long career. His work ethic will be put to the ultimate test in the NBA.