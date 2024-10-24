After losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are focused on bigger and better things this year. With head coach Kenny Atkinson at the helm, the Cavs are expected to be much more dynamic on offense. Considering that Cleveland has a superstar quartet of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, this group hitting another gear feels ludicrous. However, outside of their star power and new coach, there are several questions about this Cavs team heading into this season. If Cleveland cannot answer them, the Cavs could see their season end similarly to last year.

Again, it's worth noting that the Cavs are lethal on either end of the court, thanks to their Core Four. When Mitchell is rolling, he's a bonafide MVP candidate, and Garland is the perfect Robin to Mitchell's Batman. Mobley and Allen, meanwhile, do most of their grunt work on defense but are also steady, consistent contributors on offense.

However, creating a cohesive offense that involves all four of Cleveland's core players is a complex puzzle. Atkinson is tasked with solving it. Known for his offensive acumen, Atkinson has preached throughout training camp and preseason action about how he plans to tinker with the Cavs' offense.

Atkinson's end game ensures everyone, from the Core Four to the roleplayers, is in harmony on the court. It'll take time for it all to click – especially when Cleveland has to shake bad habits and old tendencies. But if Atkinson can unlock this team offensively, it's not too far-fetched to believe they'll be the best team in the NBA.

While Atkinson will do whatever he can to maximize what the Cavs have, his methods can do nothing to surpass certain limitations. Unless Mobley becomes a lights-out shooting threat, there's a finite limit to how long his pairing with Allen will last. The same can be said for Garland and Mitchell if either guard doesn't quite click when playing without the ball.

It also could become clear that, over time, the Cavs lack something to maximize how this team thrives in Atkinson's offense. Perhaps that requires a floor-spacing power forward alongside Mobley as the team's permanent center. Or it means finding a pass-first guard who is comfortable playing off the ball. It could finally mean that Cleveland finds a permanent option at small forward. That's something that's eluded them since LeBron James left town a second time.

Garland and Allen are the most likely to move if the Cavs change direction. If things are rocky for Cleveland, it would not be shocking to see one of them move by the trade deadline. This season could be the last hurrah for this iteration of the Cavs—especially if they're serious about winning championships.

How will the Cavs do this season?

Sure, there are plenty of minor underlying questions surrounding this team. Even more questions will spring up as the season rolls along. However, if the answers to the two mentioned above are unclear, then things could get bumpy for Cleveland.

There’s zero doubt that the Cavs will be better this season, especially after bringing in Atkinson as the next head coach. But when the dust settles, do the Cavs have enough to knock off the Celtics, the NBA's defending champions? Taking on Boston in a best-of-seven series still feels like a tall order, no matter who faces the Celtics. So, Cleveland might not be on their level heading into this season. But it feels like they're close.