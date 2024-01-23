The Clippers star was nearly acquired by Cleveland to be LeBron's running mate.

In the summer of 2017, Paul George was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he nearly landed with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the latest edition of Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, George talked about how it almost went down with the Cavs:

“So he [LeBron] was basically playing a middleman because I almost got traded to Cleveland after Indiana, the deal was damn near done. Indiana pulled out. Basically [they were] like, we're not going to trade him to the same division. They pulled out, canceled the trade, and they sent me to Oklahoma, but the deal was damn near done to bring me to Cleveland with LeBron. That would have been crazy. Yeah, it would have been crazy.”

That would have been a wild turn of events for the Cavs and the entire NBA. George ended up going to the Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo and big man Domantas Sabonis.

The Cavs ended up not acquiring a major difference maker that offseason, and ultimately James left for the Los Angeles Lakers after winning a championship in Cleveland.

This season, the Cavs find themselves at 25-15 with the NBA trade deadline less than three weeks away. While they may try to bring in some help for Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the team reportedly does not want to move Jarrett Allen – despite rumors to the contrary.

Cleveland's front office is more than aware that All-Star caliber big men who can defend without fouling on top of a relatively clean bill of health don't grow on trees. Allen, who is on the third year of his five-year, $100 million extension, fits that mold. The Cavs aren't going to entertain trading him unless it's an offer that completely blows Cleveland's front office away – especially with Evan Mobley sidelined due to knee surgery for the time being.

While it's fun to imaging PG-13 in a Cavs uniform, the team is pretty darn good right now.