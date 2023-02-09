The 2023 NBA trade deadline has officially passed, but it does not mean there won’t be more moves around the league. With teams unable to trade, they might opt for a buyout so players can have more opportunities elsewhere.

If a player is waived before March 1, they are still eligible to play in the postseason for a new team. Because of that, some veterans who are moving in a different direction than their teams’ could be available in the buyout market very soon.

In the last decade, teams have added important rotational players via the buyout market. With their help, these franchises could advance in the playoffs and even win titles. The San Antonio Spurs added Boris Diaw in 2012, and he had the most assists among both teams in the 2014 NBA Finals. Most recently, Markieff Morris joined the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2020 playoffs and played a crucial role in small-ball lineups plus leading the team with 42% from the 3-point line.

From role players to a former MVP, some names could be intriguing for playoff teams. With that being said, here are the five best buyout candidates available after the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

5. Will Barton, Washington Wizards

After being an important piece of the Denver Nuggets’ rise, Will Barton found himself with the Washington Wizards in the 2022 offseason. On his new team, the shooting guard saw his role significantly diminish. From a full-time starter in Denver, Barton has appeared in just 40 games this season, all off the bench. Notably, the Wizards removed him from the rotation more than a month ago.

In 2022-23, he is averaging 7.7 points, his lowest since 2014-15. However, he is still hitting 38% of his 3-pointers, which could come in handy in the postseason.

If a team needs 3-point shooting, Barton could certainly be an option. With the Wizards still battling for the playoffs, they could also use an open roster spot. This way, a buyout would be a win-win for Washington and Barton.

4. Patrick Beverley, Orlando Magic

In one of the many moves from the deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers sent Patrick Beverley alongside a second-round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Mo Bamba. Orlando is reportedly not interested in keeping Beverley. This means that the guard should be available in the buyout market pretty soon.

This season, Beverley is recording 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also shooting 34.8% from the 3-point line. On the defensive end, he is averaging 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.

Although he is not a big offensive threat, Beverley’s defensive skills can make a difference in the postseason. Just last season he was one of the key pieces for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Play-In and postseason run. He can guard other teams’ stars and provide hustle when necessary.

3. Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic

In trade rumors for many months now, Terrence Ross ended up staying in Orlando. After being an important part of the rotation for many years, his role has significantly diminished.

So far this season, he has appeared in 42 games, averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Most of these are his lowest since he joined the team in 2017. He is shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.1% from the 3-point line.

Since he is still very efficient, especially from beyond the arc, some teams could use his shooting skills in the final stretch of the season. Because he has been an important veteran for the Magic, the front office could buy him out as a way to show its gratitude for his time with the organization.

2. Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Perhaps one of the biggest names on the buyout market radar is Kevin Love. A crucial player in the team’s success in the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving era, the power forward’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers seems to be nearing an end.

In 2022-23, the five-time All-Star is registering 8.5 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists with 39-35-89 shooting splits. Notably, he was removed from the team’s rotation recently. The last time he played for the Cavs was on Jan. 24. Since then, he earned five DNPs (Coach’s Decision) and was inactive twice.

Similar to Ross and Orlando, Cleveland could let Love walk so he can play more minutes elsewhere. With the game moving further away from the basket, playoffs teams could certainly use another shooting big man.

1. Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz

The main candidate for a buyout in 2023 is Russell Westbrook. The Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz in a deal that brought D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Even though the Jazz is still in the playoff run, Utah and Westbrook are expected to agree on a buyout.

As a sixth man for the Lakers this season, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds. He had shooting splits of 42-30-66.

Despite not being at the same level as his OKC years, Westbrook still has a lot of experience and could be a third option on a playoff team, either as a starter or sixth man. Following his trade to Utah, both the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers are already linked to his name in a potential buyout.