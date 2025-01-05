After an extended and exhausting road trip, the Cleveland Cavaliers return to their home court, eager to take on the Charlotte Hornets. In their last outing, the Cavs showcased their offensive prowess with a thrilling 134-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Cleveland was highlighted by an impressive performance from rising star Evan Mobley, who dominated on either end. In stark contrast, the Hornets are mired in a disheartening nine-game losing streak, having most recently succumbed to the Detroit Pistons in a tough matchup that underscored their struggles this season.

This marks the third of four encounters between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Hornets in the current season. The Cavs have emerged victorious in the first two matchups, showcasing their dominance with an impressive average margin of 14 points. However, facing a string of injuries that have affected their lineup, the Cavs must elevate their performance and play at their highest level to protect their home court against a determined Hornets team seeking to end their losing streak.

Who is unavailable for the Hornets against Cleveland?

The Hornets will be without Moussa Diabate and Isaiah Wong, as both are assigned to the NBA G League. Tre Mann is out with a back injury, and Grant Williams is sidelined due to an ACL issue. Josh Green is listed as probable despite a shoulder concern.

Furthermore, LaMelo Ball is questionable due to ankle and wrist injuries. DaQuan Jeffries is dealing with an abductor issue and is also questionable. Brandon Miller is in a similar situation, facing an ankle injury. All three are likely to be game-time decisions.

Ball's absence has had a major effect on the team. His scoring ability is unmatched at 30.1 points per game. He also contributes 5.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists each game. Without him, the team struggles on both ends of the court. This has been a key factor in their dismal 7-26 record.

Miller has been sidelined for six of the last seven games because of a left ankle sprain. The Hornets have felt his absence. At just 22 years old, he has shown impressive skill when healthy. He averages 21.4 points per game this season, making him a key asset to Charlotte's offense. His scoring ability is crucial to the team's success.

Who is on the Cavs' injury report against Charlotte?

The Cavs will be without Emoni Bates and Luke Travers, as both are currently assigned to the NBA G League, and their absence means the team is missing valuable depth. Isaac Okoro is also sidelined due to a shoulder injury, which further impacts the lineup.

Okoro will sit out his eighth straight game for the Cavs because of a sprained right AC joint. This injury occurred during a recent matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. His absence has been felt in court. The team plans to reevaluate his condition in two weeks. Until then, they will keep fans updated on his status and potential return.

Sam Merrill, known for his shooting ability, is questionable for the game. He is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is likely making him a game-time decision. His potential absence would affect the team's offensive options.

Merrill ranks as the second-leading three-point shooter off the bench for the Cavs. He has been successful on 32.8% of his attempts from beyond the arc. This shooting ability adds depth to the team’s offensive options.

While Cleveland boasts several other three-point threats, Merrill plays a key role. His ability to stretch the floor helps balance scoring between starters and reserves. This balance is crucial for the team’s overall success. His presence enhances the team's shooting capability and adds an element of unpredictability. This unpredictability keeps defenses on their toes. Without Merrill, the Cavs may find it challenging to maintain offensive fluidity. This struggle could be especially pronounced in high-pressure situations.