We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Friday's NBA slate as we head to Texas for this next cross-conference matchup between teams trending in opposite directions. The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-4) will face the Dallas Mavericks (20-14) as both squads face each other for the first time. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently first in the Eastern Conference and own the best record in the NBA. They've won 12 of their last 13 games including eight consecutive wins heading into this contest. Their most recent 122-110 win over the Lakers has them confident to end this current road stand on a high note.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently fifth in the Western Conference, but they've lost three-straight games heading into this one. They most recently lost at Houston 110-99 and they'll be hoping to improve their impressive home record at 10-5 as the slight underdogs in this one.

Here are the Cavaliers-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Mavericks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -260

Dallas Mavericks: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on another lengthy winning streak and they're continuing to assert their dominance as the best team in the NBA. In their last win over the Lakers, Jarrett Allen was all over the place with 27 points and 14 rebounds while making crucial plays in the final minutes. Donovan Mitchell added 26 points while Darius Garland facilitated with 14 assists, a true all-around performance from the Cavaliers in totaling 122 points against a solid Los Angeles defense.

The Cavaliers also hit 18 three-pointers to beat the Lakers as they're shooting 40.7% from behind the arc as a team. Caris LeVert is shooting a blistering 47.1% off the bench, so the depth of this team is something that the rest of the NBA hasn't been able to handle this season. The combo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the paint has proven to be one of the best front courts in the game and it's showing with this recent run the Cavs have gone on.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks have been up-and-down for most of December and they're hoping to bounce back from this recent three-game skid. Against the Rockets, they were pressed for scoring output and couldn't do much in the paint to stop the production of Alperen Sengun. Luka Doncic will be sitting out for most of January, so it'll be important for the Mavericks to find a go-to scoring option alongside Kyrie Irving to help carry them through this next month. While he's shown flashes of his old self, Klay Thompson will have to become a reliable perimeter scorer night-in and night-out for the Mavericks to preserve their position.

PJ Washington has also been listed as day-to-day, so we could see extended minutes from Maxi Kleber in a starting spot if Washington is unable to go. Kleber has been slumping as of late with just five points in the last three games, so expect him to be much more aggressive with his scoring opportunities if they need him as an option down low.

Final Cavaliers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting meeting between these two teams as the Cavaliers are looking for their ninth-straight victory while meeting this hobbled Mavericks for the first time. Luka Doncic will not be on the floor and PJ Washington is likely to be out as well. As far as the Mavericks are concerned, they'll need to focus most of their efforts in the paint in order to stop both Allen and Mobley from having big games.

However, I think the Cavaliers are too deep at the moment and this is a perfect game where they can show off that depth. They're 11-4 ATS on the road this season, posting a 12-3 overall record on the road as well. I expect Cleveland to take this one over early as the Mavericks struggle to find a consistent scorer outside of Kyrie Irving. Let's back the Cavaliers with the points on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -6.5 (-108)