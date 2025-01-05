ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Hornets (7-26) are struggling, currently on a five-game road losing streak, while the Cavaliers (29-4) sit atop the Eastern Conference. Charlotte's LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller remain sidelined, putting pressure on Miles Bridges to step up after his recent scoring surge. Meanwhile, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell has been the focal point of this offense while the team boasts depth with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley leading the charge. Expect a battle of contrasting fortunes as the Hornets seek to regain momentum against a formidable Cavs squad.

Here are the Hornets-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Cavaliers Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +15 (-110)

Moneyline: +750

Cleveland Cavaliers: -15 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets have a chance to upset the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday despite their recent struggles. The Hornets' defense has shown improvement this season, ranking higher than in previous years. With players like Mark Williams and Miles Bridges stepping up, they can disrupt Cleveland's offensive flow. If Charlotte can capitalize on the Cavaliers' defensive lapses and maintain a strong offensive presence, they could force the Cavs into uncomfortable situations.

Moreover, the Hornets are due for a breakthrough after a string of close losses, including a recent narrow defeat to the Detroit Pistons. Their young talent, particularly Miles Bridges, is gaining confidence and can exploit mismatches against Cleveland's defense. The Hornets must focus on ball protection and efficient scoring to secure the win. If they can harness their defensive strengths and take advantage of the Cavaliers' injuries, Charlotte has a legitimate shot at claiming victory in this pivotal matchup.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to secure a decisive victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. With a stellar record of 29-4, the Cavaliers have demonstrated their dominance in the Eastern Conference, particularly with their recent performances. Cleveland's depth and versatility shine through, as players like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland have consistently stepped up to fill any gaps left by injuries. Mobley’s recent form, highlighted by a 34-point game against the Mavericks, showcases his ability to lead the team offensively while also contributing defensively. The Cavaliers rank first in the league in field goal percentage (50.5%) and three-point shooting (40.7%), which will be crucial against a struggling Hornets defense.

Moreover, the Hornets are currently mired in a nine-game losing streak and lack offensive firepower without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. They rank near the bottom in several key statistical categories, including points per game and shooting percentage. This matchup presents a significant challenge for Charlotte, who will need to find ways to score against one of the league's top defenses. The Cavaliers excel at controlling games from the outset, often building early leads that they maintain throughout. With their current form and momentum, Cleveland is expected to dominate this contest and extend their winning streak against a beleaguered Hornets team.

Final Hornets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, is expected to heavily favor the Cavaliers. Currently sitting at 29-4, Cleveland has demonstrated exceptional performance this season, particularly at home, where they hold a remarkable 17-1 record. The Cavaliers are second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 122.7 points per game, and their offensive efficiency is bolstered by the dynamic duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. With the Hornets struggling defensively and lacking their stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller who are sidelined due to injury, Charlotte faces an uphill battle.

The Hornets enter this game with a dismal 7-26 record and are on a nine-game losing streak. Their recent performances indicate significant struggles on both ends of the court, ranking near the bottom in shooting percentage and points scored. Cleveland's depth and scoring ability will likely overwhelm Charlotte's defense, which has shown vulnerability throughout the season. The Cavaliers are expected to establish an early lead and maintain control, making it difficult for the Hornets to mount a comeback. With their home-court advantage and superior roster depth, the Cavaliers are predicted to secure a decisive victory over the Hornets in this matchup covering the spread and getting their 18th win at home this season.

Final Hornets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -15 (-110), Over 221.5 (-110)