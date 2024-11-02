This week was viewed as a series of tests for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After starting the season 3-0, the Cavs would face a gauntlet of tough opponents with little rest, showing this group what they're capable of. After trouncing the Orlando Magic 120-109, Cleveland remains undefeated at 6-0, a feat they haven't accomplished since the 2016-17 season. This was supposed to be a playoff rematch between the Cavs and Magic. But after the opening frame, where Cleveland outscored Orlando 34-16, it was clear that Orlando wasn't facing the same team they had dealt with in the opening round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Instead, it was an entirely different beast on the floor.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley got rolling for the Cavs. The duo scored Cleveland's first 17 points before subbing out midway through the frame. But instead of taking their foot off the gas, the Cavs only sped things up. Sixth man Caris LeVert chipped in eight points in the first quarter. Dean Wade scored on a wide-open shot from the perimeter. Cleveland kept the ball constantly moving and quickly picked apart a stingy Orlando defense.

“It's taken each individual to be selfless, to give towards the team, towards the goal,” Mitchell said. “… It's the trust you have in them. Everyone's done their part. Understanding that look, nights like tonight happen, but we can continue to be the team we can be with whoever's on the floor.”

Midway into the second quarter, Orlando cut the deficit to 11. It seemed like they would get back into the game just before halftime. Instead, Cleveland remained level-headed, increasing their lead to 15 points before the Magic reduced the deficit to 11 again. Rather than caving to the momentum Orlando was building, the Cavs squashed it for good. Cleveland forced three Magic turnovers in the final 90 seconds of the first half, scoring eight quick points to keep Orlando arm's length away.

The Cavs' teamwork made the dream work against the Magic

The Cavs' composure to end the first half set them up beautifully for an even more spectacular opening to the third quarter. But instead of Mitchell and Mobley spearheading the charge the entire way, star guard Darius Garland kept it an offensive clinic. Garland played aggressively, allowing him to attack the basket and set up great looks for himself and others. He led the Cavs in scoring with 25 points, and his four assists led to nine more points being scored by Cleveland. If Garland hadn't been in foul trouble during the second half, the game could've been much uglier for the Magic. But the Cavs got a level of aggression from Garland they hadn't seen in quite a while. It was a welcome return to the player Garland can be, and one many had forgotten about.

But it wasn't just Garland, Mitchell, or Mobley who carried the Cavs to an easy win. Sure, Cleveland saw their stars do what the Cavs expect of their stars. Regardless, it was a collective effort for Cleveland, and no single player truly outshone the others. The Cavs had eight players log at least 20 minutes against the Magic, with swingman Isaac Okoro finishing 39 seconds short of being the ninth player to do so. While Garland, Mitchell, and Mobley were responsible for 79 of the team's 120 points through individual scoring or assists, it took the rest of the team to drive the team to victory.

“I think part of my job is to keep trusting that depth,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We talked about playing ten players in the beginning, and we’re going to stick to it. It’s so important. The tendency is, oh man, they made a little run, and you sub your starters back in or sub your best players. But that’s where you’ve got to trust your bench.”

Trust in their stars and their depth has been a recipe for success early into the season for Cleveland. Hopefully, it lasts while the Cavs try to maintain their perfect streak to start the year.