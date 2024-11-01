It's a big deal for Cleveland Cavaliers fans whenever LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit. Without James, the Cavs would have never won their first and only championship in 2016. So, whenever James returns, Cleveland and its fans thank and show tons of love to the Kid from Akron. It's rare for a city to have love for an individual player like Cavs fans do for James, even if he's in another uniform. It's so rare that it's hard not to notice, especially if you're Cleveland superstar Donovan Mitchell.

“It’s history,” Mitchell said of James’s run in 2016 after the Cavs beat the Lakers. “What he did was historic. I was a fan of it. I was watching it.”

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell dives into his aspirations

Mitchell respects what James did for the Cavs and the City of Cleveland. But when Mitchell's Cavs took on James's Lakers, the Cleveland superstar wanted to prove something. While the Cavs will be forever linked to James's legacy and the 2016 Championship, Mitchell wants to build his legacy in Cleveland. One, Mitchell hopes, will be able to match what James did with the Cavs.

“Being the new face here, you want to have that feeling,” Mitchell said. “I want to have that parade outside of the arena. You want to have those moments. It’s definitely the ultimate respect. It’s the first championship in 50-something years. You want to be the next one. Those are those moments you don’t forget.”

On the court, Mitchell scored Cleveland’s first seven points and 16 in the first quarter to give Cleveland a double-digit lead over Los Angeles. That lead Mitchell helped the Cavs build over the Lakers was something they'd never relinquish. It was a start so demoralizing that James admitted afterward that he couldn’t appreciate the tribute video the Cavs played for him and his son Bronny James because they were getting their “ass drubbed at that moment.”

But Mitchell wasn't trying to belittle James or his legacy in Cleveland. Instead, he showcased the ambitions and aspirations that he wanted to achieve with the Cavs. To Mitchell, James set the standard for being an all-time great, especially when wearing Wine and Gold. By trying to become a standard bearer, Mitchell wanted to carry on what James started. But by the time Mitchell hangs it up, he's held in the same regard by Cleveland fans as James is. But to get to that level, Mitchell must raise a few banners into the rafters.

Donovan Mitchell's belief in his team's potential

“We’re championship contenders when we’re healthy,” said Mitchell. “I feel like last year we grew in a lot of ways. We played a lot of different ways. Now, during that stretch, we went on. Obviously, D.G. [Darius Garland] and Evan [Mobley] were hurt. But we found something that really can help bring us to the next level.

“… I believe in our development. I believe in the hunger and the will that we have as a group. And so, for us, I believe we’re championship contenders when healthy.”

However, Mitchell knows champions aren't crowned in early regular season wins. With that standard, Mitchell and the Cavs can only develop championship-level habits. So far, the Cavs are doing that. But, as Mitchell knows, Cleveland's season is only getting started.

“The goal is to continue to play good basketball and build good habits,” Mitchell said. “It’s that that we’re learning these in wins. I’ve this this to you before, it’s always great to learn through victory. We just have to continue to play good basketball. That’s the biggest thing.”

While it isn't the final moments of Cleveland's campaign, Mitchell's mentality should energize Cavs fans. There will be times when Cleveland is tested this year. However, if they maintain championship-level habits, it should help push the Cavs when things matter most.