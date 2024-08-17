The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed on a contract with free agent forward JT Thor. According to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania, Thor has signed a two-way deal with the Cavs.

“Free agent forward JT Thor has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers,” per Charania’s X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thor – a 2021 second-round pick to Charlotte – averaged seven points and five rebounds in South Sudan’s games in the Paris Olympics.”

Thor’s most impressive performance in the 2024 Olympics was against Team USA in South Sudan’s near upset at the USA Basketball Showcase in London's O2 Arena in the lead-up to the Olympics. The Americans outlasted South Sudan’s up-and-coming team, narrowly beating them 101-100, as Thor finished with 13 points on 3-of-6 attempts, two assists, one block, and a steal. He was one of four players that scored in double figures.

Thor averaged 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He also connected on 32% of his 3-pointers.

Cavs, Donovan Mitchell agree to three-year extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to build on their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals in six years. After losing their best-of-7 series 4-1 to the Boston Celtics, coach JB Bickerstaff was relieved of his duties and former Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson was named Cavs head coach in June.

Then, five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell signed a 3-year, $150.3 million extension, including a player option for the 2027-28 season. After an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign that forced Mitchell to miss 15 of the Cavs’ first 20 games after the 2024 All-Star break, Donovan sat for Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Mitchell suffered a left quad injury in the latter half of the regular season and a left calf strain against the Celtics. After the extension, Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman spoke about the importance of having Donovan for the foreseeable future.

“Signing Donovan Mitchell to an extension serves as a pivotal moment for our franchise and reinforces our vision and goals for sustainable success,” said Altman, per NBA.com. “Donovan is one of the most dynamic All-NBA players in the league, and we couldn’t be more excited that he chose Cleveland and this community to continue his basketball journey.

“We want to align ourselves with the best teams in the NBA and ultimately compete for championships, and we feel securing Donovan long-term provides us that opportunity.”

Mitchell averaged 26.6 points while shooting at a 46.2% clip, 36.8% from deep, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in 2023-24. In his two seasons with the Cavs, Mitchell made two All-Star teams and scored a franchise record of 71 points against the Chicago Bulls in 2022-23 before guiding Cleveland to the second round of the playoffs in 2024.