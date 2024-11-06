After starting the year 8-0 despite dealing with injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain the hottest team in basketball. Continuing through their tough week, the undefeated Cavs are on the road to face an opponent they'll only see twice this year: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the first of two matchups between the Cavs and Pelicans, with the second matchup happening in Cleveland in late November. Last time out, Cleveland was sparked by the heroics of star guard Darius Garland and secured another impressive win. So, Cleveland has momentum on the road in New Orleans. But the Pelicans will battle the Cavs at less than full strength.

Heading into the matchup, Williamson is listed as questionable, dealing with a sore right thigh. New Orleans will see how Williamson feels after the team's morning shootaround and in the moments leading up to the game, and it will likely be a game-time decision. Meanwhile, swingman Jordan Hawkins is also questionable while dealing with lower back tightness. Like Williamson, Hawkins's availability will depend on how he feels after the team's morning shootaround and in the moments leading up to the game, and it will likely be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Pelicans star forward Herb Jones remains sidelined after suffering a shoulder injury. Joining Jones on the sidelines for New Orleans are Karlo Matkovic (G League assignment), CJ McCollum (right adductor strain), Trey Murphy III (right hamstring strain), and Dejounte Murray (right-hand fracture).

The Cavs could get back their most crucial bench player against the Pelicans

Cleveland will be without Emoni Bates (knee, G League assignment), Max Strus (ankle), and Jaylon Tyson (knee) against Milwaukee. Bates remains sidelined, rehabbing after preseason knee surgery. Hopefully, Bates will be available when the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, starts their season. But this game against the Pelicans could be an opportunity for Luke Travers and J.T. Thor, both on two-way deals like Bates, to get some playing time.

Cleveland's matchup with New Orleans will be the ninth straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts while recovering from a bruised hip. After confirming the sprain's severity, Strus will be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation. That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. Strus had missed some time this preseason but appeared to be on the verge of returning for the opener against the Toronto Raptors.

With Strus still sidelined, Wade was entrenched at small forward for the Cavs. Wade started in Strus's place throughout the regular season but will now miss two games due to illness. With Strus and Wade sidelined, expect swingman Isaac Okoro to be Cleveland's starting small forward on the road.

A welcome change of pace for the Cavs is that they could see the return of Caris LeVert. The last time Cleveland played, LeVert was sidelined with knee soreness. Heading into this matchup on the road, LeVert is listed as questionable and will likely be a game-time decision when things get rolling against New Orleans. Joining LeVert as a game-time decision is rookie swingman Jaylon Tyson, who has missed time due to a nagging hip injury.

Why getting Caris LeVert back is huge for Cleveland

LeVert has been an indispensable spark off the bench through the season’s first handful of games. He's filled every role the team has asked him to play. LeVert's adaptability and relentless energy have made him critical in Cleveland’s second unit. He has scored in double figures in 60% of Cleveland's games this season, shooting 61.4% from the field and 52.4% from three-point range. During those scoring outbursts, LeVert has logged more than four assists every time, showing his balance as a sixth man.

After Cleveland's win over Los Angeles, LeVert ranked first in offensive rating (130.5) and third in net rating (29.6) of players averaging 20 minutes or more. Although he's sidelined against the Bucks, the Cavs sixth man remains at the top in both categories.

“It’s just my job to be ready,” LeVert said. “Foul trouble, guys, maybe not playing well. My job is to come in and kind of do my thing. “Another year around these guys has been beneficial for me as well, another year in my role doing what I do.”

Getting LeVert back would be huge for Cleveland. The additional support could make handling the Pelicans much easier. If Cleveland wins this game, they'll start the season 9-0 for the first time in franchise history. This matchup could be history in the making.