After starting the year 6-0 despite dealing with injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the hottest teams in basketball. Heading into this week, the undefeated Cavs treated their four-game slate as their first real test of the regular season. After Cleveland soundly defeated the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Orlando Magic, they're on the road for the second game of a back-to-back as they prepare to face a Central Divison rival: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

This will be the first of three matchups between the Cavs and Bucks. Both sides meet again in Cleveland in two days. After that, the Cavs host the Bucks again in December before the season series wraps up in Milwaukee in March. Cleveland and Milwaukee split last year's season series with two wins each. However, the Cavs want to show they can hang with Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, one of the league's most potent one-two punches; they must set the tone early into this season series.

This matchup will serve as a litmus test for either team. However, the Bucks could be without two stars and a rotation player against the Cavs. Heading into the matchup, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable despite dealing with right patellar tendinitis. Meanwhile, Bucks star swingman Khris Middleton remains sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery. Joining Middleton on the sidelines for Milwaukee are AJ Johnson (G League assignment), Chris Livingston (G League assignment), and Stanley Umude (G League assignment).

The Cavs are without their most crucial bench player against the Bucks

Against Milwaukee, Cleveland will be without Emoni Bates (knee, G League assignment), Max Strus (ankle), and Carlis LeVert (knee). Bates remains sidelined, rehabbing after preseason knee surgery. Hopefully, Bates will be available when the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, starts their season. But this game against the Bucks could be an opportunity for Luke Travers and J.T. Thor, both on two-way deals like Bates, to get some playing time.

Cleveland's matchup with Milwaukee will be the seventh straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts while recovering from a bruised hip. After confirming the sprain's severity, Strus will be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. Strus had missed some time this preseason but appeared to be on the verge of returning for the opener against the Toronto Raptors. With Strus still sidelined, Dean Wade will likely start at small forward for the Cavs. Wade started in Strus's place throughout the regular season. Expect him to do the same against the Bucks on the road.

Can Cleveland hang on without Caris LeVert?

A surprising and somewhat severe blow to the Cavs is that LeVert is sidelined with a sore right knee. LeVert has been an indispensable spark off the bench through the season’s first five games. He's filled every role the team has asked him to play. LeVert's adaptability and relentless energy have made him critical in Cleveland’s second unit.

LeVert has scored in double figures in 60% of Cleveland's games this season, shooting 61.4% from the field and 52.4% from three-point range. During those scoring outbursts, he's logged more than four assists every time, showing his balance as a sixth man. After Cleveland's win over Los Angeles, LeVert ranked first in offensive rating (130.5) and third in net rating (29.6) of players averaging 20 minutes or more. Although he's sidelined against the Bucks, the Cavs sixth man remains at the top in both categories.

“It’s just my job to be ready,” LeVert said. “Foul trouble. Guys maybe not playing well. My job is to come in and kind of do my thing.

“Another year around these guys has been beneficial for me as well. Another year in my role, doing what I do.”

Not having LeVert could throw off Cleveland's offensive flow, especially with Strus and Tyson sidelined. With the Cavs so thin at wing, they will lean more on Wade, Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, and Isaac Okoro to compensate for LeVert's absence. No matter what, the Cavs must be locked in against the Bucks. If not, they could suffer their first loss of the year.