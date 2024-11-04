After starting the year 7-0 despite dealing with injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain one of the hottest teams in basketball. Heading into this week, the undefeated Cavs kick off another tough week with an opponent they've recently vanquished: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be the second of four matchups between the Cavs and Bucks. Last time out, Cleveland was sparked by the heroics of swingman Isaac Okoro and secured its most impressive win of this season. So, Milwaukee will seek revenge when entering Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's confines. But the Bucks will have to do it at less than full strength.

Heading into the matchup, Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable, dealing with a right adductor strain. Milwaukee will see how Antetokounmpo feels after the team's morning shootaround and in the moments leading up to the game, and it will likely be a game-time decision. Swingman Pat Connaughton (left adductor strain) is dealing with an injury similar to Antetokounmpo. Like Antetokounmpo, Connaughton's availability will depend on how he feels after the team's morning shootaround and in the moments leading up to the game, and it will likely be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Bucks star swingman Khris Middleton remains sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery. Joining Middleton on the sidelines for Milwaukee are Marjon Beachamp (non-COVID illness), AJ Johnson (G League assignment), and Chris Livingston (G League assignment). Unlike the last time the Bucks locked horns with the Cavs, Milwaukee will have Stanley Umude available, who was out last time while on a G League assignment.

The Cavs could get back their most crucial bench player against the Bucks

Cleveland will be without Emoni Bates (knee, G League assignment), Max Strus (ankle), and Jaylon Tyson (knee) against Milwaukee. Bates remains sidelined, rehabbing after preseason knee surgery. Hopefully, Bates will be available when the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, starts their season. But this game against the Bucks could be an opportunity for Luke Travers and J.T. Thor, both on two-way deals like Bates, to get some playing time.

Cleveland's matchup with Milwaukee will be the eighth-straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts while recovering from a bruised hip. After confirming the sprain's severity, Strus will be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation. That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. Strus had missed some time this preseason but appeared to be on the verge of returning for the opener against the Toronto Raptors. With Strus still sidelined, Dean Wade will likely start at small forward for the Cavs. Wade started in Strus's place throughout the regular season. Expect him to do the same against the Bucks at home.

A welcome change of pace for Cleveland is that they could see the return of Caris LeVert. The last time the Cavs faced the Bucks, LeVert was sidelined with knee soreness. Heading into this matchup at home, LeVert is listed as questionable and will likely be a game-time decision when things get rolling against Milwaukee.

Why getting Caris LeVert back is huge for Cleveland

LeVert has been an indispensable spark off the bench through the season’s first five games. He's filled every role the team has asked him to play. LeVert's adaptability and relentless energy have made him critical in Cleveland’s second unit. He has scored in double figures in 60% of Cleveland's games this season, shooting 61.4% from the field and 52.4% from three-point range. During those scoring outbursts, LeVert has logged more than four assists every time, showing his balance as a sixth man.

After Cleveland's win over Los Angeles, LeVert ranked first in offensive rating (130.5) and third in net rating (29.6) of players averaging 20 minutes or more. Although he's sidelined against the Bucks, the Cavs sixth man remains at the top in both categories.

“It’s just my job to be ready,” LeVert said. “Foul trouble, guys, maybe not playing well. My job is to come in and kind of do my thing. “Another year around these guys has been beneficial for me as well, another year in my role doing what I do.”

Getting LeVert back would be huge for Cleveland. The Cavs have already trounced the Bucks without LeVert. So, the additional support could make handling Milwaukee much easier. If Cleveland wins this game, they'll start the season 8-0 for the first time in nearly 50 years. This matchup could be history in the making.