Although it's the offseason, and he's through the rampant trade speculation, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is still getting in work. Recently, Garland was spotted working out with Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James and Utah Jazz sixth man Jordan Clarkson.

Garland and Clarkson briefly played together during Garland's rookie campaign in 2019-20. Clarkson began the season in Cleveland but was traded to Utah midway through for Dante Exum and two second-round picks.

While Garland has never teamed up with James, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports represents all three players. The trio of guards was seen working on their shot, defense, and dribbling, which could be huge for Garland after a difficult season last year.

Darius Garland needs to bounce back with the Cavs

As mentioned, Garland is coming off a lackluster 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 18 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in over 33.4 minutes per game. His numbers then dipped even more in the playoffs, as he logged 15.7 points a night while posting a true shooting percentage of 52.2 percent. Despite the lackluster playoff numbers, Garland tried to drag Cleveland past the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Cavs lost the series 4-1.

Trade speculation immediately began at the end of the 24-year-old's disappointing season. But the Cavs have opted to keep their young guard. Cleveland even declined a trade offer from the San Antonio Spurs, further showing their commitment to Garland.

The hope for the Cavs and Garland is that the young guard can regain his All-Star form under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. Garland registered 21.6 points per game and enjoyed the most efficient season of his career during Donovan Mitchell's first season in Cleveland, so it's not like Garland's numbers fell off a cliff upon Mitchell's arrival. Those numbers are the same as Garland put up when he was named an All-Star in 2020. So if Garland can bounce back and gel alongside Mitchell, then Cleveland should be lethal next season.