Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have owned the NBA's third-best offense to start the season, they'll need more firepower to sustain it. That's why the Cavs and their fans await news on sharpshooters Dean Wade and Max Strus, who are both sidelined with ankle injuries.

Unfortunately, the Cavs will have to wait a bit for Wade and Strus to return to action. Before Cleveland took on the Boston Celtics at home, head coach Kenny Atkinson updated Wade and Strus's recovery.

“How's Dean progressing,” mused Atkinson when asked about Wade's recovery. “That's a good question. I saw him on court yesterday, and he’s sprinting up and down [and] moving well. I don’t think he’s gotten to the contact stage yet. So that means he’s getting closer and progressing. But I don’t see him playing the next game.”

Wade has now missed six straight games with this nagging ankle injury. He initially suffered the injury in the Cavs' home win over the Charlotte Hornets. The floor-spacing big man was seen exiting the arena in a walking boot postgame.

Not having Wade available is a massive blow to a Cavs team that has been dealing with injuries all season. Wade is arguably one of Cleveland's best defenders and will miss at least the Cavs' next two games. However, when it comes to Strus's recovery, things are murky, especially when he returns to the court for Cleveland.

Where's Cavs sharpshooter Max Strus at in his recovery?

Strus hasn't yet suited up for Cleveland during the regular season. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts. After confirming the sprain's severity, it was announced that Strus would be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation. Before Cleveland took on Boston, Atkinson was able to provide some clarity after Strus's six-week window had passed.

“He's progressing,” said Atkinson about Strus. “I can't, you know, [place] a timetable yet. But he's progressing. Progressing quickly, I'd say.”

Given Atkinson's vague timeline, it would be surprising if Strus made his season debut in December. Swingman Isaac Okoro continues to start at small forward in Strus' absence. Even when Strus returns, Okoro will likely remain the starting small forward while the Cavs slowly bring Strus along. Hopefully, the three-point marksman will be back sooner rather than later.

Why Cleveland needs Max Strus and Dean Wade back in their rotation

Although Strus and Wade give the Cavs even more three-point shooting options, they bring more than marksmanship to the floor. They both bring Cleveland grit and a defensive edge. Both are comfortable doing the dirty work needed to help win, especially with how dynamic Wade has been under Atkinson this season.

In Wade's case, it's his ability as a multifaceted defender. Before Wade suffered his injury against the Hornets, the Cavs had a top-ten defense, allowing 110.7 points per 100 possessions and going 15-0 as a team. But since Wade has been sidelined, Cleveland has stumbled to the 11th-worst defense, allowing 116.0 points per 100 possessions and going 2-3 in that span.

While Wade's injury has not entirely caused the Cavs' recent defensive woes, it has played a part. The same can be said for Strus, who, like Wade, boosts Cleveland's defensive capabilities. Hopefully, both return to the court soon so the Cavs can find stability on either side of the ball.