Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell cleared the air about a visible injury symptom that appeared to be bothering him against the Lakers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in a game that featured LeBron James' new team against his old team.

The Cavaliers honored LeBron James recently with a video on his return to ‘The Land.' The Cavs got a full lineup back with the return of key players against Coach Darvin Ham's team.

The Lakers scored 35 points in the first quarter against their Eastern Conference counterparts, but still found themselves trailing early in a game that had a little bit of everything.

Cavs Fall to Lakers at Home

The Cavs got 22 points from Donovan Mitchell and 21 points from Jarrett Allen on the night as Los Angeles dominated the fourth quarter on its way to a 121-115 victory.

Max Strus added 13 points while Evan Mobley had 18 for the Cavs in a losing effort.

Mitchell had just six points in the second half on 1-for-10 shooting, leading to concerns about a limp.

Mitchell Clears the Air on Injury Concerns

Writer and content creator Evan Dammarell shared a conversation he had with Mitchell over the aforementioned limp that seemed to affect his performance in a losing effort.

Young Lakers guard Max Christie, a former Michigan State Spartan, defended him in the second half leading to his lackluster stat line.

“I asked #Cavs star Donovan Mitchell how his hamstring is feeling postgame and he said he’s fine,” Dammarell said. “He said he was cramping up a bit towards the end but he’s fine now.”

Dammarell added that Darius Garland's second half absence for the Cavs due to a neck injury made things much tougher on the team.

He also shared a quote from Mitchell indicating that the star Cavs guard put the loss on his shoulders.

“If there’s any criticism then it’s on me. I have to be better,” Mitchell said.