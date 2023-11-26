The Cavs went all out for the returning LeBron James on Saturday before their game vs. the Lakers, putting together quite the tribute video

It goes without saying that the Cleveland Cavaliers hold a special place in their heart for LeBron James after all he has given to the franchise and city, but they decided to formally show their appreciation on Saturday before the Cavs took on the Akron, Ohio native and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team compiled a tribute video, which is captured by Hoop Central, filled with some of James' most iconic moments during his two stints in Cleveland. The show of gratitude was not random, however. This marked the 38-year-old's first visit to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse since he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history this past February.

That means one of the last images featured in the video came with James donning a Lakers uniform. The Cavs have come a long way from that angry 2010 letter.

The highlighted moments in this pregame package are sure to evoke mixed emotions from fans. Although many are forever grateful for the championship James helped deliver to Cleveland- a perennial punchline in American sports culture- it is obviously tough to see him spending the twilight years of his legendary career in LA.

There is always a chance LeBron James decides to write the final chapter of his NBA story with the Cavs. If not, though, then at least the fans have an abundance of memories to call upon whenever they are feeling wistful for the past.

But the presents demands their attention, as the team tries not to be too hospitable to its former franchise pillar and come away with a home victory over the Lakers.