After Sam Merrill put on a show in the win to the Jazz, Cavs' Mitchell was excited on his social media.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was excited after the team's win over the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, 124-116. Besides the victory, he was hyped to see the performance of teammate Sam Merrill who came off the bench and scored a game-high 27 points.

On his X (formerly known as Twitter) page, Mitchell posted about the game as he was inactive due to an illness where he could not face his former team. His first message was simply the name of Sam Merrill with exactly two exclamation points as the 27-year old shooting guard buried eight three-pointers in the game that led to his big scoring night.

Mitchell himself has made a huge impact with the Cavs since he was traded from the Jazz which shows as to why this win means more to the star as he's averaging 27.7 points per game. He spent his first five seasons with Utah where he broke out to the league as one of the top scorers in the association.

Huge outing for Merrill and Cavs

Merrill has been receiving way more playing time as of recent as in the game before the win over the Jazz, he scored 19 off of 5-10 shooting from deep in the overtime win over the Houston Rockets. Before these two games, Merrill had not reached double-digits as he is averaging 6.3 points per game coming out with the second unit.

For the Utah State product as some may guess, he was a Jazz fan growing up. Playing against them, let alone torching them from beyond the arch, was probably not on his bingo card. He describes the game as “special” according to ESPN.

“I grew up as a Jazz fan in Utah, so to be able to have a game like this against them is even more special,” Merrill said. “To do that while we’re winning games, that’s what you dream about as a kid. You’ve got to enjoy these moments, for sure.”

His second message was saying in all capital letters “LET'S GO” with more exclamation points to show Mitchell's happiness as the Cavs extend their winning streak to three games. Caris LaVert, who also came off the bench, was the second leading scorer for the Cavaliers with 23 points.

His final message on the social media application was expressing the team getting a win over the Jazz on Wednesday night as it is the start of a back-to-back where they get barely any rest. Mitchell said “DUB FELLAS” along with tagging the official Cavs X page.

The win brings the Cavaliers to a 16-12 record which puts them at sixth place in the Eastern Conference in front of the Miami Heat. On the tail-end of the aforementioned back-to-back, Cleveland will stay home and prepare to face the New Orleans Pelicans.