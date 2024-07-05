The Cleveland Cavaliers hired Kenny Atkinson recently to be their next head coach after deciding to move on from JB Bickerstaff in the offseason. As the recent Golden State Warriors assistant gets used to his new digs in Cleveland, Atkinson has already started to assemble his coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

Atkinson has hired former NBA forward DeMarre Carroll to his coaching staff for the upcoming year after he spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Carroll retired from the NBA following the 2019-20 season and immediately began expressing his interest in becoming a coach. Over the course of his career, Carroll played for eight different organizations, averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in a total of 578 regular-season games. He was always known for his 3-and-D presence on the wing.

One of the main reasons why Atkinson likely decided to hire Carroll, aside from the developments he's made as a young coach in the league, is that he is familiar with the veteran. Not only was Atkinson an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks when Carroll was there during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, but the forward then joined the Brooklyn Nets when Atkinson was the head coach during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

This is the second addition Atkinson has made to his new staff in Cleveland, as he recently added Jordan Ott as a lead assistant. Ott spent the last two seasons with the Lakers before finishing as a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching vacancy.

Kenny Atkinson inherits Cavs' uncertainty

The Cavs did not have a terrible 2023-24 season by any means. In fact, Cleveland went 48-34 and claimed the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference. After taking down the Orlando Magic in the opening round of the playoffs, the Cavs fell victim to the Boston Celtics in five games. Ultimately, it was injuries and fatigue that caught up to the Cavaliers, as they never seemed to have their full assortment of players throughout the entire season.

Still, this franchise made their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2018, a year in which LeBron James took the team to the NBA Finals for the last time.

There is a lot to like about the way the Cavaliers have constructed their roster. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland make up a strong one-two punch as scorers in the backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen may just be the best defensive and rebounding frontcourt. On the wing, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert have provided much-needed defensive and offensive production, respectively.

The question pertaining to the Cavs entering the 2024-25 season and Atkinson's tenure is whether or not they are good enough as constructed to take down the likes of the Celtics and New York Knicks at the top of the conference. This is why there have been trade rumors that involve both Garland and Allen.

Currently in the midst of free agency, the Cavaliers have yet to make any substantial moves due to their near $160 million payroll. However, they did recently extend Mitchell on a three-year, $150 million contract, meaning that he is going to be the face of the franchise for years to come. Of course, this is assuming that he isn't traded like he was after one year into his new extensions with the Utah Jazz.

The Cavs have consistently been one of the better defensive teams in the league over the last few seasons, which is why they will need to find ways to be more productive on offense in order to take that next step forward. Atkinson and his new staff in Cleveland will be tasked with making the most of one of the league's more productive core groups. Should they fail to do so during the 2024-25 season, the Cavs' front office will likely get creative and find ways to adjust the roster around Mitchell, potentially moving on from the likes of Garland and Allen.