Riding high after an extended siesta, the still injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers will return to action when Cleveland takes on the Milwaukee Bucks at home. Last time out, the Cavs defeated the Brooklyn Nets 130-101. The Bucks, meanwhile, just won the 2024 NBA Cup and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

This will be the third of four meetings between the Cavs and Bucks this year. Both sides last met in Cleveland, with the Cavs winning 116-114. It was a tough, gritty matchup between two of the Eastern Conference's best. Cleveland should expect a Milwaukee team looking for revenge in this matchup, especially after making a statement by winning the 2024 NBA Cup.

So, while the Bucks will be looking for revenge, they'll also have a massive target on their back after winning the NBA Cup. Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with numerous injuries heading into this matchup, making this a grind for either side.

Who is unavailable for the Bucks against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, the Bucks will be without Damian Lillard (calf), AJ Johnson (NBA G League assignment), Chris Livingston (NBA G League assignment), and Tyler Smith (NBA G League assignment).

Lillard has been dealing with calf discomfort for a while, and Milwaukee has elected to rest him against Cleveland. Last year, Lillard strained his right Achilles tendon late in the season and missed several playoff games against Indiana. He also strained the soleus in his right calf while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo (patella) and Khris Middleton (illness) are probable for the Bucks against the Cavs. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with patellar soreness since training camp, making his availability game-by-game. Middleton, meanwhile, missed the NBA Cup Championship game due to a nagging, non-COVID-related illness. However, Middleton has recovered and should be available when the Bucks take on the Cavs in Cleveland.

Will Max Strus return from injury and make his Cavs regular season debut against the Bucks?

Like the Bucks, the Cavs will be without a key contributor. Cleveland forward Isaac Okoro recently suffered a right AC joint strain in the Cavs' win over the Brooklyn Nets. Okoro is expected to miss at least the next two weeks, where he'll be re-evaluated.

Losing Okoro is a significant blow to an already thin Cavs wing rotation. Okoro is having a strong season in his fifth year in the league, shooting 49.5% from the field and 49.2% from deep – both career-highs. His perimeter defense remains his best asset, but the ability (or inability) to hit shots is what Cavs fans have taken umbrage with. Okoro has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, which makes the injury much more discouraging.

A silver lining in the Okoro-sized cloud hanging over Cleveland is that sharpshooter Max Strus could make his much-anticipated regular-season debut. After missing most of the preseason with a hip injury, Strus has also missed 27 consecutive regular-season contests with a nagging ankle injury. However, after working his way back to the court, Strus is considered questionable and will likely be a game-time decision.

Strus was able to practice with the team on Wednesday and Thursday. How Strus responds to the increased activity will determine whether he can play in either or both of the Cavaliers’ games this weekend.

“Super,” said head coach Kenny Atkinson when asked about how Strus looked in practice. “Feedback was really good today. I’d say we had a moderate practice. He got through it fine. Now, what does it look like when he wakes up? That’s really going to be the trigger on what happens in the next two games. He looked phenomenal the last two days.”

Strus has seemed like a perfect fit for the Cavs' offense, which is currently the second-best in the league. His shooting and cutting should amplify what has already been a potent attack. So, although Okoro is sidelined, Cleveland getting Strus back is a bittersweet reward.