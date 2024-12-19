ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks will battle the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at RocketMortgage Arena. It's a Central Division showdown as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Bucks lead the head-to-head series 132-103. However, the Cavaliers lead the head-to-head series this season, winning 114-113 in Milwaukee on November 2 and again winning 116-114 on November 4 at home. The Cavs are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Bucks, including 4-1 over the past five games against them at home.

Here are the Bucks-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Cavaliers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +265

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FDSO and FDSW

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

NBA fans and Milwaukee Bucks fans got to cheer loudly this week as the Bucks won the NBA Cup, becoming the second team ever to win the in-season tournament. It was a joyous time for the Bucks, as they all earned some extra cash for their performance in this tournament. Additionally, Giannis Antetokounmpo already spent his money, and he was one of the primary reasons for their success in the NBA Cup.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while also shooting 61.4 percent from the floor. Also, he has been good on defense, averaging 1.6 blocks per game. Damian Lillard has also been great, averaging 25.7 points and 7.5 assists per game, shooting 45 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis averages 13.1 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor. Brook Lopez has also been solid, with 11.2 points per game.

The Bucks have been solid at shooting the rock, ranking seventh in field-goal shooting percentage, including third from the triples. However, they have struggled at the charity stripe, ranking 29th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Bucks have also struggled on the boards, ranking 22nd in rebounds. Yet, they have done a good job at holding onto the rock, ranking 10th in turnovers. The defense has remained solid, with the Bucks ranking seventh in blocked shots.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo and Lillard can continue producing from all over the court. Then, they must contain a high-octane Cleveland offense.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

After a hot start, the Cavs are the best team in the NBA, and I believe it will only continue. Overall, they continue to play well and have one of the best players in the league leading the charge.

Donovan Mitchell has been consistent, averaging 23.3 points per game. Also, he shoots 44.8 percent from the floor, including 40.4 percent from the three-point line. Darius Garland has been a good secondary option, averaging 20.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley has continued to be solid. Mobley averages 18.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 56.4 percent from the field, including 41.1. percent from the three-point line.

Jarrett Allen has been the other big man spreading the floor. So far, he averages 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 69.5 percent from the field. Caris LeVert has been a solid contributor. He averages 12.3 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor. Ty Jerome has been good, averaging 10.7 points per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the hardwood.

The Cavaliers are the best team in the association in shooting the basketball, ranking first in field-goal shooting percentage, including first from beyond the arc. Additionally, they have been decent at the charity stripe, ranking 14th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Cavs struggle consistently on the boards, ranking 18th in rebounds. Conversely, the Cavaliers do an excellent job at holding onto the basketball, ranking fifth in turnovers. But the defense has been mixed, as the Cavs rank 2oth in blocked shots.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen can remain consistent with their shots. Then, they need some good defensive work to stop the Bucks.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are 11-14-1 against the spread, while the Cavaliers are 19-8 against the odds. Moreover, the Bucks are 5-6 against the spread on the road, while the Cavaliers are 11-4 against the odds at home. The Bucks are 4-2-1 against the spread when facing the Central Division, while the Cavaliers are 3-2 against the odds when facing the division. Also, the Bucks are 9-12-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs are 14-8 against the odds when facing the conference.

The Bucks are the NBA Cup champions. Yet, as we learned last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the in-season tournament does not give you any boost, especially against a contender. I can see the Cavaliers cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -7.5 (-114)