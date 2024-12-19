Television ratings for the Celebration Bowl jumped significantly this year, marking a turnaround after last season’s decline in viewership. The 2024 matchup between HBCU football powerhouses Jackson State and South Carolina State drew an audience of 2.1 million viewers, a 37% increase compared to last year’s total of 1.5 million, according to ESPN.

This rise in viewership comes amidst notable changes to the timing of the game. The Celebration Bowl moved up a week this year, primarily due to the expansion of the College Football Playoff schedule. The adjustment helped the game avoid some of the competition with other football programming that impacted previous years’ ratings.

Notably, the 12 p.m. EST slot for this year’s game faced no significant competition from either other college football bowl games or the NFL. Over the past two seasons, Saturday afternoon NFL broadcasts and overlapping early bowl games created stiff competition for audience attention, something this year’s bowl successfully circumvented.

Jackson State’s dominant 28-7 win over South Carolina State brought more than just a trophy—it delivered a morale boost to HBCU football viewership. Jackson State’s return to the Celebration Bowl played a key role in driving up ratings, as the program maintains a strong national following.

The rebound in ratings comes after a challenging 2023 season for the Celebration Bowl, which saw a viewership dip sparked by multiple factors, including competition from a Saturday afternoon NFL game and an overlapping bowl game kickoff. That year’s total marked one of the lowest audience counts for the event since its inception in 2015.

HBCU football saw its highest Celebration Bowl ratings in 2016, reaching historic highs in a year when the game faced no direct competition in its time slot. This year’s jump in viewership, reminiscent of that record-setting season, proved that competition from the NFL as well as overlapping college bowl games did fracture viewership.

The substantial viewership and the decision to move the Celebration Bowl back a week, though controversial within HBCU circles, could enhance the game as a premier showcase for the sport. With the arrival of Michael Vick to Norfolk State as well as several changes in the NCAA that could lead to more talent entering the HBCU ranks, the Celebration Bowl should continue to bring in substantial viewership and success in the future.