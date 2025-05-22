Aaron Rodgers shared his controversial stance on transgender athletes.

Rodgers was recently a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he commented on the debate on transgender athletes competing.

“The Trans Women movement is actually anti-women,” the Super Bowl champion said before referring to the debate as a “slap in the face to women's athletics.”

Rogan replied, agreeing with Rodgers, “100%, especially when it comes to sports, 100%.”

Rodgers clarified his comment that his belief was meant for transgender athletes in sports.

“Yeah that’s what I mean sports. You’re not seeing trans men dominating anything because there is a biological difference,” Rodgers responded.

The NFL star added, “The people you’re asking those questions who are not able to answer whether or not there’s a decided advantage can’t even define what a women is.”

Rogan shared that he believes that there is a contradiction to allowing transmen competing in men's sports.

“If you’re a trans man, now you have to take testosterone, which is banned. You can’t take it, so are you going to let them take it and you won’t let older athletes take it? That sounds crazy. That doesn’t make any sense,” the podcast host claimed.

“So if you get a 39-year-old athlete who has low testosterone, you won’t let him take it, but you let a woman take it to become a man? Shut the f**k up,” Rogan continued.

“Way too much common sense there, Joe,” Rodgers responded.

Rodgers' take follows President Donald Trump's signing of the executive order titled “Keep Men Out Of Women's Sports” back in February.

“With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” Trump said at a signing ceremony per the Associated Press.

However, in March, legislation that aimed to bar transgender women and girls nationwide failed to advance.The bill needed 60 votes and it ended with a divided senators with a 51-45 vote tally.

Aaron Rodgers focusing on personal matters amid awaiting Steelers signing

Rodgers is currently a free agent but the Steelers are waiting for Rodgers to make a decision. However, it's possible that the Super Bowl champion already has his mind made up.

“I've figured it out the last year when I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer,” Rodgers told Rogan.

In a conversation with McAfee last month, the former New York Jets quarterback also revealed why he was waiting on making a decision.

“I'm in a serious relationship,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I have made. I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention.”