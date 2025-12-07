Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have reportedly called it quits.

The couple was dating for two years before their alleged breakup, with multiple sources telling People that they're over. The sources tell the outlet that the split was mutual. However, Us Weekly reports that they no longer living in the same state made it difficult for them due to “the majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate.”

The breakup follows Berrios' absence from Earle's live show tapings of Dancing With the Stars, which the social media personality said was due to his NFL commitments. Berrios is a wide receiver and plays for the Houston Texans. He did show support via social media when the cast announcement was made.

“Let's gooo,” Berrios wrote with a red heart on his Instagram Story at the time.

He also sent a pre-recorded message to Earle in support of her making it to the final of DWTS.

“I’ve watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows,” Berrios said in a prerecorded video. “Good luck. Have fun, babe.”

The social media personality said she had been keeping Berrios uo to date and that he's been voting during the show to suppport her.

“I told him he was gonna have to tune in and see,” she said. “I haven’t gotten the chance to talk to him yet just because we’ve been running around after the show. I’m excited to call him and see what he thinks.”

Earle came in second place behind season 34 winners Robert Irwin and Witney Carson.

The couple had to transition with Berrios moving to Houston after he signed a one-year deal with the Texans after his Miami Dolphins contract expired. Earle stayed in Miami ended up staying in Miami. She was seen at Art Basel this weekend with fans flooding her comments about the split.

“oh she’s single single let’s go,” one fan wrote.

“ARE YOU AND BRAXTON ACTUALLY BROKEN UP,” a fan asked.

“Is this your revenge dress,” a fan asked of the social media personality's white corset dress.

Earle simply captioned the post, “Good to see u again miami.”

Earle nor Berrios has commented yet on their split. The Texans next game is tonight at 8:20 against the Kansas City Chiefs.