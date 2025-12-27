The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Josh Giddey is on the injury report listed as questionable. Giddey is dealing with a sprained left ankle after going for 12 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers, to extend the Bulls' five-game winning streak. Here's everything we know about Josh Giddey's injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

Josh Giddey injury status vs. Bucks

Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) guard Josh Giddey (3) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) react after defeating the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Amid Josh Giddey's standout campaign and a winning streak, his questionable status on the injury report puts that streak in dange, but there is a chance he will suit up against the Bucks. After suffering an right ankle injury in November and on the second night of a back-to-back, Giddey could miss the Bulls' game on Saturday as a precaution.

The Bulls will look to stretch their winning streak to six. After beating the 76ers 109-102 on Friday, the Bulls will host the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back at the United Center.

Giddey is averaging career-highs in many statistical categories this season, including points, rebounds, assists, and three-point shooting percentage, as his breakout campaign continues. Averaging 19.8 points on 47.2% shooting, including 39.1% from deep, 9.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, Giddey's impact has been one of the most significant storylines for the 2025-26 Bulls. 

Giddey, who's averaging a near-triple-double this season, recorded his seventh of the regular season in a 126-123 win against the Hawks. He finished with 19 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds. The Bulls enter Saturday's matchup against the Bucks with a 15-15 record.

Bulls injury report

Noa Essengue — Out — Left shoulder; surgery

Josh Giddey — Questionable — Left ankle; sprain

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Questionable — Right calf; sprain

Taurean Prince — Out — Neck; surgery

Gary Trent Jr. — Questionable — Left calf; contusion