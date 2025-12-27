The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Josh Giddey is on the injury report listed as questionable. Giddey is dealing with a sprained left ankle after going for 12 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers, to extend the Bulls' five-game winning streak. Here's everything we know about Josh Giddey's injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Josh Giddey injury status vs. Bucks

Amid Josh Giddey's standout campaign and a winning streak, his questionable status on the injury report puts that streak in dange, but there is a chance he will suit up against the Bucks. After suffering an right ankle injury in November and on the second night of a back-to-back, Giddey could miss the Bulls' game on Saturday as a precaution.

The Bulls will look to stretch their winning streak to six. After beating the 76ers 109-102 on Friday, the Bulls will host the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back at the United Center.

Giddey is averaging career-highs in many statistical categories this season, including points, rebounds, assists, and three-point shooting percentage, as his breakout campaign continues. Averaging 19.8 points on 47.2% shooting, including 39.1% from deep, 9.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, Giddey's impact has been one of the most significant storylines for the 2025-26 Bulls.

Giddey, who's averaging a near-triple-double this season, recorded his seventh of the regular season in a 126-123 win against the Hawks. He finished with 19 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds. The Bulls enter Saturday's matchup against the Bucks with a 15-15 record.

Bulls injury report

Article Continues Below

Noa Essengue — Out — Left shoulder; surgery

Josh Giddey — Questionable — Left ankle; sprain

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Questionable — Right calf; sprain

Taurean Prince — Out — Neck; surgery

Gary Trent Jr. — Questionable — Left calf; contusion