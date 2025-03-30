Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is getting some backlash from her latest podcast guest announcement.

On Saturday, March 30, Reese shared that Chrisean Rock would be the next guest on Unapologetically Angel. Chrisean is known for her on-and-off again relationship with rapper Blueface but also for her alleged carelessness while she was pregnant with their son. Once social media found out that she was the next guest, Reese immediately was attacked for the choice to speak to Chrisean on her platform.

“I mean… you scrapped Da Baby. scrap this one, too,” one user wrote referring to another episode of the podcast that she never aired with the rapper DaBaby.

One fan questioned why she would have Chrisean as well as others on her show knowing how popular she is.

“Why are you inviting jayda and chrisean and ari and dababy on ur podcast??? you’re literally better than them…… you’re f***ing angel reese,” another fan questioned.

“Chrisean why did you drink and do drugs while pregnant knowing you was f***ing that baby up in your stomach?” a fan asked over the alleged substance abuse.

“Think angel forgot she's a wnba athlete before doing collabs with people who do drugs and drink while pregnant and having a baby,” another fan reacted.

Angel Reese Reacts To Podcast Backlash

Reese responded to the backlash by posting, “this my podcast. stfu or don’t watch. thank ya. [kiss emoji].”

Reese's reaction even prompted more reactions from fans.

“It's not just your podcast if you are including the people. The consumer is a shareholder. If you didn't want it to evoke conversation, turn the camera off, don't push upload and have the discussion with just you and the guest,” a fan wrote.

However, the WNBA star did get some support from fans despite the backlash.

“I WILL BE WATCHING KEEP EM COMING” one fan wrote.

“Your podcast is my #1 favorite ever, Angel! To all the haters (and haters who reply to this), F off!” a fan wrote in support of Reese.

Your podcast is my #1 favorite ever, Angel! 💖

This is not the first time that Reese has had some kind of controversy with her podcast. Earlier this month, the Chicago Sky forward shared that she was working on an episode of her podcast with guest DaBaby. The North Carolina rapper was “canceled” by fans after he made derogatory remarks targeting women and the LGBTQ+ community during his set in 2021 at Rolling Loud. The episode never aired but fans still spoke about how that wouldn't have been the best decision for Reese.

“If there’s one big flaw about Angel Reese as a person, she’s about a bag no matter the optics or outlook it has against her brand. Interviewing DaBaby when you’ve had a relationship with Meg……… is a bad look,” another fan said.

Another fan praised Reese's team for handling the backlash and doing what the fans wanted.

“Angel Reese might have the greatest pr team in history. She saw the backlash from dababy and they immediately fixed it and scrapped the idea. That is 5 [star emoji] pr training,” another fan wrote on X.

Angel Reese might have the greatest pr team in history

She saw the backlash from dababy and they immediately fixed it and scrapped the idea

However, in this case it seems like Unapologetically Angel will still be releasing Chrisean's interview.