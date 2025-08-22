Just like that, Tom Brady's oldest son, Jack, is celebrating his 18th birthday, and the future first-ballot Hall of Famer welcomed his son to “adulthood.”

Brady took to Instagram to share a birthday post for his son. Pictures of his eldest child throughout the years, from being a baby to a young adult.

“From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday[,] Jack,” Brady began. “You’ve always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival. I’m so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!

“There is a saying that a dad’s heart soars with his children’s happiness, not with his own…truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet,” he concluded.

How many sons does Tom Brady have?

Brady has three total children — two sons and one daughter. He had his eldest son, Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. Jack was born in August 2007 after Brady and Moynahan had broken up.

He had his second child, a son, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. They got married in February 2009, and their son, Benjamin Rein, was born in December of that year. Brady's only daughter, Vivian Lake, was born in December 2012.

Despite being retired from playing football, Brady has continued his career in other ventures. Currently, Brady serves as Fox's lead analyst for football broadcasts. Additionally, Brady is a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

When Brady retired from the NFL, he left as the record holder for most passing categories. He has the most completions, yards, and touchdown passes in NFL history, to name a few of his records.

He was also a seven-time Super Bowl champion, winning six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady was named NFL MVP three times, and he is a 15-time Pro Bowler. He was also named to six All-Pro teams (three First-team, three Second-team).