ESPN’s planned docuseries on Colin Kaepernick is no longer happening, and the explanation behind the decision has sparked even more conversation. The network confirmed that it pulled the plug on the Spike Lee–directed project due to “creative differences,” TheSpun reports. Still, many wonder whether the timing of its cancellation and ESPN’s deepened relationship with the NFL are connected.

Kaepernick, who spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, made waves both on the field and off. The former quarterback was a dual-threat talent who once set the single-game rushing record for a quarterback with 181 yards. Yet his career became defined by his protest against racial injustice, when he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. The docuseries aimed to capture both the highs of his 49ers run and the cultural impact of his final season, but the collaboration between ESPN, Spike Lee, and Kaepernick never reached the finish line.

During an appearance on CNBC, ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro addressed speculation that the series was dropped to avoid upsetting the Trump administration, which must approve ESPN’s recently announced NFL partnership. “No, absolutely not. We made that decision many months prior to the NFL announcements,” Pitaro said. He insisted that the decision came down solely to creative disagreements, not outside pressure.

The NFL factor and Le Batard’s warning

Earlier this month, ESPN confirmed it is acquiring NFL Network and other league media properties, with the NFL gaining a 10 percent equity stake in return. That ownership stake raised immediate questions about editorial independence. Former ESPN host Dan Le Batard wasted no time voicing skepticism, using the scrapped Kaepernick project as an example of how business relationships may shape coverage.

“The NFL will not be a silent partner with ESPN. They are now more in business with ESPN than they’ve ever been,” Le Batard said on his show. “And what happens as soon as they get through the door? Oh, the documentary on Colin Kaepernick that Spike Lee was doing, yeah, we’re not doing that anymore.”

Le Batard argued that ESPN has long operated as a promotional arm for the NFL, airing highlights year-round and packaging football into near-constant content. He suggested the NFL’s direct ownership only strengthens that role while leaving less room for stories that challenge the league’s image.

As of now, neither Spike Lee nor Kaepernick has publicly commented on the project’s cancellation. For viewers, that leaves a sense of unfinished business. The story of Kaepernick, one of the most polarizing and impactful athletes of the last decade, remains untold in the way this project once promised. Whether creative disputes truly caused the cancellation or whether the NFL’s influence looms larger than ESPN admits, the timing continues to fuel debate.