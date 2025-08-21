Sachia Vickery has never shied away from being outspoken, on or off the tennis court. The 29-year-old, currently ranked No. 559 in the world, recently stirred conversation after opening up about her personal life, her venture into OnlyFans, and a unique dating policy that demands a $1,000 pre-date deposit, per Complex.

Vickery shared the revelation during an Instagram Q&A, where fans asked her everything from tennis ambitions to why she joined the platform. “It’s the easiest money I’ve ever made and I enjoy doing it,” Vickery said, adding that her experience completely changed how she views women who monetize content online. “The amount I made in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook.”

The $1,000 Rule

Among her more surprising answers, Vickery declared she no longer dates without security up front. “I now require a pre-date deposit,” she told fans. “Send me 1,000 and we can make it happen.” To prove she was serious, Vickery posted a screengrab of a payment labeled “For go out on a date,” telling followers to think of it as a “future investment.”

The policy, she explained, stems from her past experiences with men and her decision to protect her time and energy. It quickly drew attention online, sparking debates about self-worth, standards, and whether athletes and celebrities should apply the same mindset to their personal relationships as they do to their careers.

OnlyFans, Representation, and Tennis

Vickery’s move onto OnlyFans initially raised eyebrows, but she has pushed back on misconceptions. Her representative told People that her content is “suggestive,” not explicit, and that the platform gave her a way to earn while recovering from a major injury that kept her sidelined for six months.

With subscriptions set at $12.99 a month, she labels her content “too spicy for Instagram,” but insists it doesn’t define her career. “What Ms. Vickery does on the OnlyFans platform should not be considered sex work,” her rep clarified, countering claims from earlier reports.

The Florida-born athlete has also been candid about deeper struggles, including racial abuse and body shaming she has faced as a woman of color in tennis. She addressed those issues on the Black Spin Global Podcast earlier this year, saying she refuses to stay silent.

Now back in competition, Sachia Vickery is in New York chasing a spot in the US Open through qualifiers, while also building a conversation about independence, empowerment, and setting standards—on and off the court.