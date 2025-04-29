Anthony Edwards has been hit with a paternity lawsuit.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard is facing a lawsuit over paternity, custody, and child support by his ex-girlfriend, Alexandria Desroches. She claims that Edwards is the father of her son, who was born in October 2023. Desroches claims that their son was conceived by the former couple in Minnesota in February 2023. She has filed the claim in New York.

Desroches claims that Edwards has “admitted to the paternity” of their child, and since her son's birth in 2023 he has provided “some monetary support.” She is requesting that through the filing that Edwards can be “legally determined to be the father of the Child.” Desroches also wants the NBA star to pay her back for her pre- and post-natal care and to pay for childcare and insurance for their son.

In March 2025, InTouch Weekly reported that Edwards filed for his own paternity action in Gwinnett County in Georgia. However, it has since been “dismissed or otherwise terminated.” Edwards followed up with another paternity action in Fulton County in Georgia. Desroches is requesting that the case to be heard in New York instead, since that's where she lives with their son now.

Desroches said Edwards' case should not have been filed in Georgia because “the child had not resided in Georgia for at least six consecutive months, and [Ally] and child had been residing in New York for over a year.”

Edwards claims that “conceived and born in Georgia” and “all interactions between [Anthony] and [Alexandria] took place in Georgia,” despite Desroches' claim that their son was conceived in Minnesota.

“She is raising a child as a single mother and has an open-door policy for [Anthony] to see the child,” Desroches’ lawyer Al Hedayati told the publication in April.

Edwards is currently in a legal battle over child support over his daughter Aubri Summers whom he shares with Ayesha Howard. The NBA star's daughter was born in October 2024.