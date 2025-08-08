Teammates love to roast each other, and that's what Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham did after the latter posted a bikini-clad thirst trap with fellow teammate Lexie Hull.

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Cunningham posted a video of her and Hull hanging out by a pool on TikTok. “We are off to our game tonight,” Cunningham wrote over the video. “Convince us there's a swimsuit brand that wants to partner with two Indiana Fever mermaids.”

Clark commented on the post, asking her teammates to “focus on basketball.” The second-year guard wanted her teammates' heads in the game. “Swimsuit brands[,] plz comment ‘focus on basketball,'” Clark quipped.

More than likely, Clark was just joking with her teammates. However, the comment was funny, given how viral the post went. Cunningham's post has over one million views as of the time of this writing.

Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Lexie Hull's relationship

Clark, Cunningham, and Hull are in their first season together as teammates. Hull is the longest-tenured on the Fever, as she has been with them since 2022. She was the sixth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Clark was then drafted first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. In her two seasons, Clark has become a two-time WNBA All-Star. She was also named WNBA Rookie of the Year and All-WNBA First Team in 2024.

Cunningham was traded to the Fever during the 2025 WNBA offseason from the Phoenix Mercury. It was a four-team trade that also involved the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun.

She has been in the news lately for her comments regarding sex toys being thrown on the court during WNBA games. First, she said, “Stop throwing dildos on the court… you're going to get one of us hurt.”

During the Fever's next game against the Los Angeles Sparks, a green dildo was thrown near her feet. Following the game, Cunningham responded, “That did NOT age well.”

On Saturday, August 9, the Fever will take on the Chicago Sky. The primetime matchup will be broadcast on CBS. Unfortunately, Clark is unlikely to play, as is Angel Reese of the Sky.